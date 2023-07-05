Brazil President confirms: Carlo Ancelotti is coming

TransferNow there is more or less clarity: Carlo Ancelotti will take over the Brazilian national team after the season with Real Madrid, even if the contracts are not yet allowed to be signed.

2023/24 still Real, from summer 2024 then Brazil

actually had Charles Ancelotti announced that he wanted to end his coaching career after his stint at Real Madrid. But the Brazilian FA’s interest was arguably too tempting, especially as CBF can and will wait another year. Because, as CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed on Tuesday, Ancelotti will come – but not until summer 2024.

The Italian’s contract with Real Madrid runs until June 30, 2024, when he should take over the Brazilian national team at the latest. Ideally a little earlier: the Copa America starts on June 20th. Real Madrid’s last matchday, on the other hand, is on May 26th, after which there would only be the Champions League final on June 1st.

Brazil really want the 64-year-old. Among other things, Rodrigues revealed that the newly introduced coach Fernando Diniz “Make the transition to Ancelotti” become. Last won his first trophy as a coach at Fluminense, the 49-year-old’s game idea is said to be like that of the coach, “who will take over from the Copa America, and that’s Ancelotti”, according to Rodrigues. However: Diniz should continue to train Fluminense.

Verbal commitment – contract not yet signed

A final, official confirmation is still pending, Ancelotti also kept a low profile and announced that he wanted to fulfill his last year of contract in Madrid. But the change may not be announced now anyway, let alone the contract signed – that is only possible from January 1st. So there is probably only a verbal commitment between the Brazilians and the Italian. But still more security and less speculation: Ancelotti will first coach Real Madrid and then take over the Seleção. What possible conflicts of interest or other excitement and pressure this entails will be seen in the course of the 2023/24 season, which will be even more special, not only because it will be Ancelotti’s last, as announced, but because the coach already has it in mind could have something else. It also remains to be seen whether Rodrigues’ statements were already agreed, or whether silence was actually agreed between the parties, especially the royals around Florentino Pérez always strive for discretion. Because now there is a risk that Ancelotti cannot be said to have a conflict of interest, after all the Italian is also training three future protégés with Éder Militão, Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior, which is why every decision could now be questioned twice.

So it will still be some time before his well-deserved retirement, especially since the World Cup in North America is on the agenda after the Copa America in 2026. Only then will “Carletto” probably be able to move into his dream apartment in Madrid’s Retiro Park, which he bought a long time ago, and finally retire.

