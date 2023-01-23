In Brazil, the Bolsonaro mobs inflated by the lies about electoral fraud went to the plaza of the three powers, all planned by those who organized the logistics, on a day like January 8 where there were no sessions of any of the assaulted institutions; a tactic that would lead to the reaction of the Armed Forces to generate the coup and interrupt the presidency of Lula Da Silva, who had only been in office for a week. They preconceived a type of indirect coup d’état, induced by the same outgoing ruler supported by ex-soldiers that he left in power, some 12,000 officials embedded in the federal states, and the active military that are within the armed forces.

It was a right-wing civil insurrection, not a popular rebellion like those that are born from a feeling against injustice, nor those that lead to a revolution. It was a prefabricated coup to shore up the power of someone who had just held office to stay for another term alleging the theft of the elections, or to install someone related to the interests organized by the military, a caste to which Bolsonaro belongs. An insurrection engineered to appear surrounded by the people, being instrumentalized and wrapped up with conspiracy theories to sustain the AUTOCRACY of whoever had been ruling. This is the deformative tendency of Democracy today. Go on degrading the institutions to dilute the balance of powers and concentrate it.

One can deduce how in Peru the right wing of Congress managed to oust the president of the town (a rural school teacher, unprepared), inducing him to commit a self-coup and convincing Vice President Boluarte, a careerist and climber, who also did not have enough affection for him. The president’s political party, “Perú Libre”, was not a solid political party with a popular base, but rather an improvised and magical party that was formed by migrant politicians who took advantage of the division of the traditional parties and the atomization of the most recent ones. The departure of Pedro Castillo was a move by those parliamentary rights that had not been able to remove him in the two vacancy votes, produced in the previous weeks.

The attack on Democracy by the right wing has other variables. They become entrenched and do not want to let go of power when they lose the elections. They go to the media bought or acquired by businessmen connected to the system, they go to high-ranking officials co-opted because they were installed in control agencies, etc. That is the challenge of the left, to manage to stay and not make mistakes, because the right does not stop.

