Brazil remembers Pelé on the first anniversary of his death

Brazil commemorated with emotional tributes he First anniversary of the death of Skinthe legendary footballer considered by many to be the best of all time.

He Santos clubwhere Pelé played for 17 years, led the tributes with a moving short film titled “His deeds made him king. His work made him eternal!” that covered highlights of his career.

Despite the challenges faced by the team after Pelé’s departure, Santos highlighted the eternal legacy of the “king forever.”

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also paid tributehighlighting the genius of Pelé and its global recognition.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) institutionalized the Athlete of the Year trophy named after Peléwhile the Chamber of Deputies approved a medal in his honor and established Pelé Day.

From stadiums that bear his name in different countries to the Shrine of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil remembered Pelé as an eternal soccer icon whose impact transcends the fields and remains alive in the memories of millions of people around the world.

The most striking tribute will be that of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, which will project several of the ’10’ shirts that Pelé wore on the imposing statue and will celebrate a mass in which a message sent by Pope Francis will be read.

