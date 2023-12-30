Home » Brazil remembers Pelé on the first anniversary of his death
News

Brazil remembers Pelé on the first anniversary of his death

by admin
Brazil remembers Pelé on the first anniversary of his death

Pelé, the legendary footballer considered the best footballer of all time.

Brazil commemorated with emotional tributes he First anniversary of the death of Skinthe legendary footballer considered by many to be the best of all time.

He Santos clubwhere Pelé played for 17 years, led the tributes with a moving short film titled “His deeds made him king. His work made him eternal!” that covered highlights of his career.

Despite the challenges faced by the team after Pelé’s departure, Santos highlighted the eternal legacy of the “king forever.”

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also paid tributehighlighting the genius of Pelé and its global recognition.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) institutionalized the Athlete of the Year trophy named after Peléwhile the Chamber of Deputies approved a medal in his honor and established Pelé Day.

From stadiums that bear his name in different countries to the Shrine of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil remembered Pelé as an eternal soccer icon whose impact transcends the fields and remains alive in the memories of millions of people around the world.

The most striking tribute will be that of the Sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, which will project several of the ’10’ shirts that Pelé wore on the imposing statue and will celebrate a mass in which a message sent by Pope Francis will be read.

See also  At least three dead and six injured after shooting in Kansas, United States

You may also like

Venezuelan tycoon Gustavo Cisneros dies at 78

The feet of clay of the State

Provincial Safety Committee Office deploys work safety during...

Professor Parsi is ill and undergoes emergency surgery...

The Minister of Government, Mónica Palencia, spoke about...

Venezuelan businessman Gustavo Cisneros died

Venezuela sends thousands of soldiers to border with...

More than half of traders sold less this...

Edict Elvia Rosero de Perea

Fujian issued 22 implementation opinions to speed up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy