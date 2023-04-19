Facebook

Lula da Silva has been Brazil’s president again for a hundred days. A lot has happened since his narrow win in the runoff against Jair Bolsonaro. Even before Lula’s inauguration on January 1, Bolsonaro had fled to the United States. On January 8, radical Bolsonaristas stormed the government district in Brasilia. And the Supreme Court has just ordered Bolsonaro to testify about the events surrounding the storming of Brasilia. The political balance of power in Congress is not easy for Lula either, where his centre-left party coalition is dependent on the support of right-wing parties. We speak to Verena Glass, project coordinator at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation in Brazil.

The first 100 days of Lula III – Interview with Verena Glass, RLS Brazil by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.