(Labrea, 04. April 2023, Brazil in Fact) In the current Brazilian census, more than 1.65 million people have identified themselves as indigenous. That’s almost double the number in the last survey in 2010, when there were 896,000 people. The number was released on April 3 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (Brazilian Institute of Geography and StatisticsIBGE) with the note that it is preliminary and could still rise.

The basis for the current number was, among other things, the collection of data in the territory of the Yanomami. The population there is facing a humanitarian crisis caused by illegal mining in the region. Institute staff reported difficulties in getting to some remote locations in the Yanomami territory where miners are still present, although the government is now using the police and military to crack down on them.

The Impact of Indigenous Self-Recognition on Politics

Leonardo Barros, Professor at the Federal University of Pará (Federal University of Pará, UFPA) and researcher on indigenous politics in Brazil, says that a significant growth in the indigenous population was already expected. One of the explanations, he believes, is the average birth rate in indigenous communities, which is higher than that of non-indigenous populations. “The second factor is an intense process of self-recognition by indigenous people, which has increased over the past 20 years as a result of the expansion of these groups’ opportunities for political participation, as well as their actual political activity. As a result, they started calling themselves indigenous, mainly in the north-east but also in other indigenous regions that had not previously identified themselves as indigenous,” explains Barros. D that the new data can be the basis for a policy that is also geared towards this population group. That year the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva created the first ministry for indigenous groups. It is run by representatives who have been recognized as legitimate by indigenous organizations. “I believe that alongside the previous policy of defining indigenous territories, the need for solid education and health policies, as well as basic sanitation, will become very clear. Further insights can be developed from these numbers, such as a better understanding of those indigenous populations who live in urban areas,” says the UFPA professor.

A first increase in 2000 surprised the IBGE

The census has been collecting data based on ethnic self-descriptions since 1991. In 2000, the number of people identifying as Indigenous exceeded IBGE’s expectations: within nine years, the number rose from 294,000 to 734,000. From this, the institute concluded that the significant increase was not only related to higher birth rates, but also to a possible increase in the self-esteem of these population groups, especially in urban areas of Brazil. This is because the specific questions relating to ethnicity or language were first asked as part of the 2010 census. In the same year, for the first time, the survey also included questions about whether the place of residence is inside or outside the indigenous lands recognized by the federal government.

