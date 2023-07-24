Brazil: The ways of the rubbish

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

Excavators and trucks load rubbish onto the landfill heaps in Porto Alegre. Photo: Augusto Paim

What happens to the garbage after it leaves our house? In Brazil, this issue goes beyond environmental concerns, as garbage provides a livelihood for many people. Augusto Paim reports from Porto Alegre on waste separation, expandable recycling refers to the reuse of waste materials, i.e. the return of a substance to the cycle of using raw materials. Recycling plays a major role in Latin American countries. This is because many people live here with unstable monetary values, suffer from financial poverty and recycling is often an everyday necessity. Also because indigenous groups often practice subsistence farming based on recycling, sustainability through recycling is firmly anchored in many people’s everyday lives.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>RecyclingDerBegriff[{“attribute=””>RecyclingDerBegriff"Gentrification” describes the process of upgrading a neighborhood through improvements to its infrastructure and financial investments, while harming the original residents of the place in the long term. They have to pay for higher rents and living costs, compete for the location with people who are new to the area, move away from the district and further and further to the outskirts of the city. This makes gentrification a sign of social inequality. Especially through real estate speculation, the cultural and social peculiarities of the places are strongly changed. Gentrified districts can be found everywhere in large Latin American cities, for example in Rio de Janiero the port area and Vidigal or the historic inner cities of Quito (Ecuador) and Santiago de Chile.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>Gentrificationandvariousactorshemetonthepathsofapostasy[{“attribute=””>GentrifizierungundverschiedeneAkteuredieeraufdenWegendesAbfallsgetroffenhat

A more detailed poonal article on this topic will appear here shortly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

