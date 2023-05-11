Brazil: Tiktok, Gold Rush, Genocide – NPLA

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

(Greifswald, May 9, 2023, poonal).- Three weeks of easy work, $40,000 wages. In contrast to the average Brazilian income of around $560 a month, the gold business appears to be just that – a veritable gold mine. That’s what some viral videos and their verified accounts about gold prospecting in Brazil promise. They hide the fact that 95 percent of illegal mining takes place in indigenous territories, where gold prospecting is forbidden, as well as the great disaster that gold mining brings with it.

In search of a better life, prospectors are becoming more and more creative. In addition to their income from the sale of illegally mined gold, some present themselves anonymously on the Internet and earn extra money that way. Tiktok in particular offers a good platform for this. Its operation and monetization of contributions is simple, the audience is often young and uncritical.

The latter also applies to Tiktok as a company: the app moderates its content poorly, disregards local laws and often allows such posts to pass. The researcher Marina Meira, department head of the non-profit organization Data Privacy Brasil for digital rights, therefore demands that the channel operators should at least be deprived of verification. This helps ensure that your content is interpreted as serious and legal. The greater reach of the contributions of verified accounts ultimately promote the illegal gold business.

The so-called prospectors, i.e. people who are illegally searching for gold, take advantage of this: The viral videos offer them a welcome stage: With the help of misleading content – such as the exaggeratedly high income – they advertise their online shops for special equipment. The online medium could do that Rest Of The World in at least three specific cases.

Swivel more than tin bowls

While tiktok videos about the prospecting, non-industrial small-scale mining, are on the rise, the Brazilian government is working with outdated concepts. She admitted this in a comprehensive report in 2020: “The fundamental error of the legislation is to continue with the image of the Gold miner working, sifting nuggets out of the sand on the riverbank,” admits the Attorney General’s Office. “Instead, today heavy machinery, airplanes and hydraulic excavators are used for gold mining”.

The 5,000+ illegal mines of the Amazon often measure several thousand square meters, even if only a handful of people work there. They use their equipment to divert branches of the river and filter the sediment in several stages. The greatest dangers for the environment lurk in the last step – this is where mercury comes into play. The gold diggers mix the liquid metal with the river water and swirl their booty in it: a mixture of stones and gold particles. The mercury separates the components and yields impure gold. There are also videos online that give tips.

The problem: The neurotoxin then gets into nature unfiltered. More than 5,000 illegal mines are poisoning the groundwater of the planet’s largest green lung. Mercury is considered to be the cause of considerable damage to nature and various neurological complaints. Medical surveys of tribal communities in the area have found alarming levels of mercury in their bodies.

“Government negligence is costing lives”

In addition to their heavy equipment, gold miners also have invisible baggage with them: diseases. Malaria, corona, mercury – all of this puts a strain on local health systems. And although the pandemic has now been largely contained, the problem in the Amazon has not yet been banned. Introduced diseases such as corona and malaria, deforestation, malnutrition and loss of population food sovereignty lead to increased infant mortality.

International organizations also warn that some of the more than 20,000 prospectors operate on the territory of a previously uncontacted Yanomami group. It is nothing new for gold diggers to disregard the human rights of indigenous people, but for uncontacted communities it is a threat to their very existence. Serious attacks on members of the Yanomami only occurred in May and June 2021; prospectors used tear gas, death threats, all kinds of harassment and gun violence to drive the indigenous people out of their territory.

“Government negligence is costing men, women and children their lives.”, said Junior Hekurari Yanomami, one of the leaders of the affected group. He is referring primarily to the government of Jair Bolsonaro, whose regime has been largely responsible for the gold rush since 2021 at the latest. Even before that, gold deals in protected areas had become increasingly popular. Satellite imagery shows gold activity in indigenous Amazonian territories grew 495 percent between 2010 and 2020. Nevertheless, the right-wing president fueled the gold rush again by deciding in 2020 to strengthen the mining sector, especially in previously undeveloped regions. In effect, he invited gold diggers into protected areas. An independent 2022 study found that 95 percent of illegal mining is concentrated in just three areas: the lands of the Kayapó, Minduruku and Yanomami.

“It’s like trying to dry ice”

As in so many areas, Lula da Silva also wants to Mining express a difference to the style of government of his predecessor. Just a few weeks after his re-election, he traveled to visit Yanomami territory. Together with the Minister for Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, Lula promised to treat the Yanomami humanely. He accused Jair Bolsonaro of genocide against the Yanomami and had a case opened against him. There is very strong evidence that the Yanomami have been denied health and food assistance, the justice minister agreed.

The Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil is now calling for an overhaul of Bolsonaro’s Law 191/2020, which once encouraged illegal mining in indigenous lands. goal would be prospectors banned from Yanomami territory. But that is apparently not enough. “If you don’t dissolve the structures behind it, they will come back tomorrow. It’s like trying to dry ice,” laments Larissa Rodrigues, the NGO’s project manager Instituto Escolhas. The gold diggers themselves confirm their fears. In their videos, they address their lack of understanding of the legal situation. “Why don’t we have the right to access our natural resources?” asks an off-screen voice. For them, the rights of the indigenous people and the environment are irrelevant or even void. The voice calls raids against illegal gold mining “terror against ordinary people who just want to earn a living”.

In order to dissolve the structures, it is necessary, not only with individual task forces against the prospecting to proceed, but to unite the forces of different authorities. That’s according to Leandro Chiarottino, a lawyer specializing in financial fraud. He calls on Venezuela, Suriname and Guyana to cooperate more closely. Because at least as far as the gold miners in northern Brazil are concerned, the assumption is that they smuggle their loot across the border in order to circulate it there. Videos showing how to cross national borders are considered further evidence of this suspicion.

The Brazilian law as an accomplice

That the problem is international is particularly problematic. Controlling the first sale of illegally mined gold is the most promising approach prospecting generally restrict. Institutions with the prospectors direct contact are the best clue for the authorities to locate them. Once the gold is in circulation – that is, once it is mixed with other gold and melted together to clean it – the trail is lost.

Securities dealers are one of Brazil’s most important players in the purchase of gold. Here the prospectors pay the least taxes and even receive a decent bill. The largest company DTVM (Dealership of Bonds and Securities) When buying gold, the license requires that the government is aware of the mine being operated. However, the DTVM does not have to check whether the gold comes from exactly this mine. A document of “good faith” from the seller, stating that everything is legal, legally releases the DTVM from this.

This loophole is well known throughout the industry. It is not uncommon for gold diggers to apply for licenses for old ore mines without gold deposits. Competent authorities request geological reports but do not later check where the gold mining is taking place. Structures are missing. And the DTVM doesn’t look any further either. Complaints about the handling of good faith have so far come to nothing.

Brazilian gold: one-third illegal



Due to the many legal loopholes and loopholes, the Brazilian mining industry has become a “crime-enabling” sector. By looking the other way and by the outdated image of the prospecting the yours contributed. Around 30 percent of the gold traded in Brazil between January 2021 and June 2022 came from irregular sources. That’s according to one of the most important surveys on the legality of Brazilian gold by the government and two researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais. The value varies from state to state: In Minas Gerais, the largest and oldest gold-producing state north of São Paulo, gold prospecting is legal nine times out of ten. On the other hand, in Pará around the Amazon, half of the gold extracted shows signs of irregularity.

Also in terms of area prospecting more widespread than legal mining since 2020. A government that has since been voted out is responsible for this development – and the viral videos of anonymous gold miners who conceal the illegality and dangers of their business and earn money with their viewership.



Tiktok, gold rush, genocide von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.