The Brazilian team was crowned champion of the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia by beating Uruguay 2-0 this Sunday in the decisive match of the final hexagonal.

The “Verdeamarelha”, undefeated in nine games, had to get the three points to get their twelfth title of the tournament.

Uruguay arrived with two more points in the table at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, witnessing the duel between the two teams with the highest scorers and solid defenses of the championship.

In the first half, caution reigned on the part of both teams, careful not to show spaces at the rear and let the crown slip away.

In the second half the Brazilian striker Vitor Roque carried the baton. Demonstrating one of his greatest qualities, he received with his back turned and turned to face the goal.

Thus he was close to the goal, especially starting the second part, but the goalkeeper Randall Rodríguez prevented him.

Uruguay responded with counterattacks that raised the public, but ended up with only promises due to a lack of speed and forcefulness from Luciano Rodríguez and Rodrigo Chagas.

Only a goal from Andrey Santos broke the duel between the most winning teams of this tournament, Brazil now with 12 and Uruguay with 8.

The captain received a cross from the left and changed the direction of the ball, which entered through the far post.

At 90+2 Pedro Henrique escaped alone and dribbled past the Uruguayan goalkeeper, who had gone several meters out in the absence of his defenses. The scorer took off his shirt and angered his rivals.

“It was a great game, Brazil deserved to win throughout the second half and throughout the competition they also deserved the title,” said coach Ramon Menezes, who said he was “happy to have accomplished” the goal.

The irate Uruguayans staged a brawl at the end of the game, which the referee quickly put out.

“The players gave their all, there are no reproaches. Brazil, a very tough rival, won,” granted Marcelo Broli, the Uruguayan coach.

“These games are defined by details and they were able to score the goal that opened the game,” he added.

TD revelation

Menezes consolidated a combative and offensive squad by nature during the championship. The striker, a high scorer, combined perfectly with a disciplined defense.

With a furrowed forehead and few smiles, the 50-year-old former soccer player assumed the Under-20 team in March 2022.

Before his arrival, his resume highlighted being a student of Vandelei Luxemburgo and a brief stint in the technical direction of Vasco da Gama in 2020. He has developed his career as a coach especially in modest clubs in Brazil.

Shortly before the start of the South American game, Menezes lost Endrick, the jewel of Brazilian soccer that Real Madrid bought for 72 million euros, by way of Palmeiras.

Andrey, who signed for Chelsea in England shortly before the start of the competition, hid Endrick’s absence at the point of deployment between the areas and a good punch.

The captain and Marlon Gomes built a difficult-to-penetrate midfield that contributed to the attack.

In the artillery, Guilherme Biro and Santana acted as henchmen of the 17-year-old striker Vitor Roque, the tournament’s top scorer (6).

back to glory

Together they will lead Brazil to the World Cup in the category after being absent in South Korea-2017 and Poland-2019. In New Zealand-2015 they had been runners-up under Gabriel Jesús, today at English Arsenal.

It is also his first South American title since 2011. Since that last conquest, the maximum performance had been a fourth place in 2015.

Uruguay and the host team will go together with Brazil to the Pan American Games in Santiago this year and to the World Cup, which was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. Ecuador, got this Sunday the last quota for Indonesia-2023.

The virus frustrated generations who could not expose their talent to the ‘headhunters’ of Europe, who for this occasion carried out an inspection of almost a month in Colombia.

Matches played on Sunday for the fifth and last date of the final hexagonal:

Ecuador – Paraguay 2-1

Colombia – Venezuela 2-1

Brazil 2-0 Uruguay

– Positions:

PTS J G P E GF GC

1 Brazil 13 5 4 0 1 10 1

2 Uruguay 12 5 4 1 0 8 4

3 Colombia 10 5 3 1 1 6 2

4 Ecuador 4 5 1 3 1 5 8

5 Venezuela 2 5 0 3 2 4 11

6 Paraguay 1 5 0 4 1 2 9