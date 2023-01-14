Rio de Janeiro (EFE) from Brazil.

Martines Coelho, a member of the right-wing Unión Brasil party and an admirer of now-ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, fulfilled the promise he made last November, after the presidential elections, that he would resign if the leftist leader took over again as head of state.

The mayor argued that she does not want her political positions to cause harm to Carlinda, a small municipality in the state of Mato Grosso, and that she would not feel good if she had to sign an agreement for the city to receive resources from the Brazilian federal government.

“My political convictions put me in the opposite direction of the Administration started on January 1 by the new President of the Republic and, therefore, I do not have the strength to continue giving my best in front of the municipal Executive,” he said in his resignation letter. .

According to a statement released by the Carlinda Municipal Council, to which the mayor gave her resignation letter, Martines Coelho will remain in office until January 31 to facilitate the transition with the vice mayor, the evangelical pastor Fernando de Oliveira Ribeiro.