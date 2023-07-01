Brazilian court declares former president Bolsonaro ineligible until 2030

The Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Brazil sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) on Friday for abuse of political power and misuse of the media, and declared him ineligible for a period of eight years until 2030.

By five votes in favor and two against, Bolsonaro was convicted of holding, in July 2022, a meeting with foreign ambassadors broadcast on public television at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence, in which he attacked the system without evidence. Brazilian electoral.

In the meeting, held on the eve of the start of the electoral period, the former president criticized the electronic ballot box system and repeated accusations of fraud previously denied by the Justice.

The vice president of Bolsonaro’s candidacy, General Walter Braga Netto, who was also on trial, was unanimously acquitted by the members of the TSE.

In the October elections of last year, Bolsonaro sought re-election as a candidate for the Liberal Party (PL), but was defeated in the second round by the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the Workers’ Party (PT).

The lawsuit analyzed by the electoral Justice had been presented by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), which accused the former president of calling the meeting with the ambassadors with the aim of internationally attacking Brazilian institutions.

After the decision, Bolsonaro declared that “he is not dead” politically and that he intends to appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In statements to the press, the former president said that it was the court’s first conviction for abuse of political power and that it was “a crime without corruption.”

Bolsonaro’s lawyers announced that the appeal will question the use of improper evidence during the trial that concluded this Friday.

According to the “Clean File Law”, the TSE’s decision has immediate effect, which means that Bolsonaro will remain ineligible pending the analysis of appeals.

The sentence, however, does not eliminate the former president’s political rights, which guarantees his performance in favor of allied politicians in the municipal elections scheduled for next year.

