Brazilian justice finds Jair Bolsonaro guilty of abuse of power

On the afternoon of Monday, June 26, during the Superior Electoral Court, the examining magistrate in the case against former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro found him guilty of abuse of power in the 2022 elections, and I vote to ban him for eight years from politics.

“It is not possible to close your eyes to the undemocratic effects of violent speeches andThe lies that jeopardize the credibility of the electoral Justice”details the judge in the report.

However, This session will take place next Thursday, where other ministers of the country will be able to vote in favor or against the statements that involve the ex-president.

It should be mentioned that, the ruling accuses the former president of Brazil of abuse of power for the inappropriate use of his position to summon foreign ambassadors to a meeting within the country in which issues and issues related to the electoral system were discussed, this a few months before the presidential elections in which the union politician, Luiz Inácio, took office.

The accusations against former president Jair Bolsonaro

“He tried to convince the international community that the elections were marked by systematic fraud and the corrupt actions of the TSE, exposing a false image of Brazilian democracy”assured the judge in his speech.

Additionally, Jair Bolsonaro was charged for misuse of public media after order the transmission of the meeting by all the television media in the country.

For this reason, The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office votes in favor of disqualifying the ex-president during politics, which exonerates him from the next two presidential elections. That being the case, the decision has not yet been made and it is estimated that in the next few daysThe final ruling on the sentence of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is known.