Brazilian Justice Suspends Telegram Social Network

The Brazilian Justice has ordered this Wednesday the closure of the Telegram messaging application after it has refused to provide the Federal Police with specific data on neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic groups.

According to the Federal Police Intelligence Directorate, the main telephone companies in the country –Vivo, Claro, Tim, Oi, Google and Apple– will receive a letter requesting that they withdraw Telegram from their application stores. .

The Brazilian authorities have also imposed a fine of one million reais on Telegram — around 180,000 euros — for each day that the company has not provided data on members and administrators of a group with neo-Nazi content.

According to the Federal Police, this request to provide data was submitted as a result of an attack on a school in Aracruz at the beginning of April in which four people died.

Investigations then determined that the perpetrator of the massacre was a member of anti-Semitic profile groups on Telegram. After this, the Supreme Court judge, Alexandre de Moraes, appealed to the Government to take measures to control hate speech on social networks.

In recent months, the Brazilian authorities have maintained a tense relationship with the courier company itself, which they urged to control the spread of false information during the electoral period.