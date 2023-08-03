Brazilian Marcelo seriously injures a rival, is sent off and breaks down in tears

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s coach, gave his face at a press conference after his team fell 3-0 against their main rival FC Barcelona, ​​assuring that the result was very bad but that he can still take things to learn.

For Ancelotti, the team had a good performance, but some things were missing in his opinion, including luck in front of goal after Real Madrid hit five posts in the match.

“We have done many good things. The game was good, well played with and without the ball. We have pressed well, we have had chances, mobility… the bad thing has been the result, that we have not been well positioned in the set pieces in the first half nor did we have balance with the other two goals. It hurts us to lose, but I’ll keep the good things we’ve done. Five shots at the post in a game are quite rare, ”he said in the mixed zone.

“It seemed that there was a wall in the Barça goal. At this point in the season I put up a new team to see how the youngsters would adapt to a demanding game; and they have complied. It has gone well and we have to continue in this line. Without a fixed striker we have opportunities, mobility, they stand out well… We’re going to continue”

“I know what Modric and Kroos can contribute. The idea was to give more minutes to those who started the game and in the next one the other way around, ”he completed.

An Ancelotti who valued the injury of the Frenchman Ferland Mendy during the game and that of the Turkish Arda Güler, who left the preseason due to discomfort in the meniscus of his right leg.

“Arda Güler has a knee problem and hopefully she can solve it in Madrid; she couldn’t play and it was better that she went to Madrid to do an individual program. Mendy has a hamstring problem and we’ll see what can happen. Hopefully it’s nothing serious,” she said.

In addition, he pondered the youth of his team: “The transition has not started now. Little by little these players will take more prominence. I see a very good future for this team, ”he assured.

Finally, he explained how he manages to choose the penalty taker after the departure of the Frenchman Karim Benzema, the one in charge of taking them in recent years, and after the Brazilian Vinícius Junior missed one against Barcelona.

“We are testing. It could be him, today Modric was missing, who usually shot when Karim wasn’t there… we’re testing him; It could be Rodrygo too… Vinícius made a mistake today, but he shoots them very well, ”he revealed.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

