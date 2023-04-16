Brazilian President Lula’s latest statement: Satisfied with the results of his visit to China!

Edited by Lu Ming every time

According to a report by the Global Times citing the TASS news agency on the 15th,Brazilian President Lula was interviewed by reporters before leaving Beijing to return to Brazil, and spoke positively of his visit to China, saying he was satisfied with the outcome of the visit.

Lula paid a state visit to China from the 12th to the 15th. During this visit, China and Pakistan signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of trade and investment, digital economy, technological innovation, information and communication, poverty reduction, quarantine, aerospace and other fields. “Real Brazil” news network said that cooperation with China is of strategic significance to Brazil.

Lula Satisfied with Outcomes of China Visit

According to a report by the World Wide Web citing the Tass News Agency on the 15th, the report quoted the information released by the Press Office of the Brazilian President’s Office as saying that Lula said in an interview that he was satisfied with the results of his visit to China because he felt that China is very interested in cooperating with Brazil. ,“The strategic cooperation between us will be strengthened, and we don’t need to sever ties with any other party in order to enhance this relationship.”

According to the report, Lula also said that China-Pakistan relations are on the verge of important changes. “We’re moving away from raw materials (trade) and moving on to other pressing topics. We have something to learn from the Chinese in the digital space, and we’ve started a dialogue about culture.”

Lula believes that Brazil should pay attention to China‘s potential in combining the primary and secondary education system with the Internet, and it is also important to strengthen academic exchange programs between university students of the two countries. The report also said that Lula said that Brazil has great potential in the field of clean energy, and it is necessary for China and Brazil to conduct dialogue on energy transition issues. “Not only can the Chinese help us create a new energy matrix, but their companies can also connect with Brazilian companies.”

According to the report, Lula also said that Brazil is dominated by pragmatic considerations, national commercial interests and social interests in its diplomacy, and “does not make choices because of politics or ideology.”

Lula calls for jumping out of America’s “back garden”

According to a report by the governor of Chang’an Avenue on April 15,“I think about a question every night, why do all countries use U.S. dollars for settlement?” “Why can’t the BRICS Bank provide loans in the currency of its member countries? I know everyone is used to using U.S. dollars, but in the 21st century We could do things differently.”

On April 13, Brazilian President Lula visited the headquarters of the BRICS New Development Bank in Pudong New District, Shanghai, attended the inauguration ceremony of Dilma Rousseff as the bank’s president and delivered a speech. The first stop of a state visit.

In his speech, Lula frequently asked questions, pointed the finger at the hegemony of the US dollar, and called on the BRICS countries to use their own currencies for settlement. Along with Lula’s visit to China, Brazil’s cross-border RMB settlement business also successfully landed on the 12th. According to Brazilian statistics, by 2022, the trade volume between China and Brazil has exceeded US$100 billion for five consecutive years, and China has been Brazil’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years.

In an exclusive interview with reporters, Liu Dian, a specially invited associate researcher at the China Research Institute of Fudan University, said that the global wave of “de-dollarization” is the result of the US government’s own suffering, and it is also the general trend of the new world economic pattern. It is a big misunderstanding to simply understand “de-dollarization” as “renminbi internationalization”.

According to a report from the World Wide Web, on April 13, at the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the New Development Bank, Lula said, “Brazil is back.” “The era of Brazil’s absence from major world decisions is over,” Lula said on the same day, according to reports. “After an inexplicable absence, we are back on the international stage.”

The report also said that after the inauguration ceremony, Lula visited Huawei’s Shanghai Research Institute. The person in charge of Huawei took him to an exhibition showing Huawei’s extensive business in Brazil. Lula later tweeted that he had been briefed on 5G and related solutions in areas such as telemedicine and education, describing it as a “big investment in research and education.”

Lula also visited Huawei Research Institute

According to the Daily Economic News, on the afternoon of April 13, Lula visited Huawei’s Shanghai Research Institute and the exhibition hall in the research institute that displayed the latest trends in digital technology and digital economy. Huawei has been working in Brazil for 25 years and has always been committed to becoming a reliable long-term partner of the country and contributing to Brazil’s sustainable development, especially in the fields of education, medical care and “re-industrialization”.

Brazilian news website “Poder360” said on the 11th that Lula regarded this trip to China as the most important visit at the beginning of his third term. Saboya, the vice-minister in charge of Asia-Pacific affairs of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the special press conference on Lula’s visit to China that this trip to China is Lula’s first visit to a country outside the Western Hemisphere since he was officially sworn in in January this year. It is expected that this visit will further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Last October, the legendary politician was elected president of Brazil for the third time. From 2003 to 2010, he also served as the president of Brazil for two terms, and has the reputation of “son of Brazil” and “business card of Brazil”.

For this visit to China again, Lula has expressed his expectation on many occasions recently. On April 10, the 100th day of his inauguration as President of Brazil, Lula said in an interview with the Brazilian National Broadcasting Corporation, “We will strengthen our relationship with China.” He will use this visit to better understand China and Showcasing projects that hope to attract Chinese investment.

In fact, this is Lula’s fifth visit to China and his third state visit to China. He can be said to be an “old friend of the Chinese people”. This visit to China, originally scheduled for March, was postponed due to personal health problems. Lula left as soon as he recovered from his condition, reflecting strong expectations for the visit.

