News

by admin
Lula arrives in Shanghai.

Lula, who once again assumed the presidency of Brazil after 12 years, started his visit to China from the 13th to the 15th, focusing on bilateral cooperation in the economic and trade field, as well as the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian war and other issues.

Lula first arrived in Shanghai to attend the inauguration of former president Dilma Rousseff as head of the BRICS New Development Bank. He then traveled to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We will strengthen relations with China,” Lula said on Monday. “I will invite Xi Jinping to Brazil for bilateral talks, to get to know Brazil and to show him projects of interest for Chinese investment.”

China is Brazil’s largest trading partner and the key to Lula’s re-establishment of influence in global geopolitics. Beijing also sees Brazil as key to its strategic and economic plans.

