Brazilian President’s visit to China reached a broad consensus, some people are “sour” – Teller Report Teller Report

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 18th. A few days ago, Brazilian President Lula concluded his 4-day state visit to China and set off for home with the important consensus on deepening China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership with China. Unexpectedly, the normal exchanges between China and Pakistan have caused some Western media to overturn the jealousy.

The Wall Street Journal of the United States interpreted the meeting between the heads of state of China and Pakistan in this way: “The leaders of China and Pakistan coordinated and unified their positions and challenged the US foreign and trade policies.”

Japan’s “Nikkei Asia” attracted attention with the headline “China-Pakistan Leaders Call for Shaking the Western-led Order”, saying that changing the US dollar-dominated international trade settlement method will challenge Western financial dominance.

The US “Washington Post” specifically quoted Lula’s statement in the interview that “no one can stop Brazil from continuing to develop relations with China“, and also pointed out sourly that “China is replacing the influence of the United States in Latin America” ​​in the words of experts. .

A review article in the American “American Quarterly” also expressed jealously that China tried to tell Brazil: “China can provide more than the United States.”

China and Brazil are the largest developing countries and important emerging markets in the eastern and western hemispheres respectively. The meeting between the heads of state of China and Brazil and the upgrading of cooperation are not only related to the development of bilateral relations, but also to safeguarding the common interests of developing countries and promoting the establishment of a more just and reasonable international society. Order is also important. As pointed out by the Brazilian News Agency, the maintenance of friendly relations between China and Brazil is not only beneficial to Brazil, but also to China and the world.

During Lula’s visit to China, China and Pakistan signed a total of 15 cooperation documents in the fields of poverty reduction, scientific and technological innovation, aerospace, information and communication, and finance. The joint statement issued by the two sides on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership has 49 items and nearly 7,000 words, covering all aspects of the development of China-Pakistan relations.

An article published on the “Brazil 247” website pointed out that Lula’s visit means that China-Brazil relations have entered a new era and brought new opportunities for Brazil’s economic and trade fields. It will not only help improve Brazil’s domestic situation, but also enhance Brazil’s exchanges with other countries. the ability to cooperate.

While attending the inauguration ceremony of the new president of the New Development Bank and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Shanghai, Lula called on the BRICS countries to settle trade in their own currencies. “Strengthening local currency trade” was also included in the joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Pakistan. Not long ago, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Brazil) Co., Ltd. successfully handled the first cross-border RMB settlement business, marking substantial progress in cross-border RMB business in the Brazilian market.

In this regard, Brazil’s “People’s News” pointed out in the report that the cooperation between Brazil and China in strengthening local currency trade is of positive significance. It can not only enhance Brazil’s ability to resist imported risks, but also has a certain demonstration effect, especially in the United States. At the moment when the country imposes unilateral sanctions, the use of local currency for settlement by countries can also reduce the financial and economic risks caused by the US dollar.

In the joint statement, the two sides also emphasized the role of the two countries in enhancing the influence and voice of emerging markets and developing countries in global economic governance.

In this regard, Peru’s “Business Daily” wrote in a report that Lula’s visit to China aims to connect “different corners of the world“, and China‘s development will bring more opportunities to Brazil and the world.

In addition, China and Pakistan also signed a joint statement on addressing climate change, emphasizing the need to follow the principles of fairness, common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, take into account different national conditions, and implement sustainable Promote joint efforts to strengthen global governance in the context of poverty and hunger.

The British “Climate Change News” website quoted several experts who pointed out that China and Pakistan are both important developing countries, and the joint statement to address climate change is “a very good signal”, and China-Pakistan cooperation will also help more developing countries to issue own voice.

China-Pakistan relations have rich connotations and broad prospects, and have shown the world the momentum of developing countries to strengthen themselves through unity. On the 17th, Lula shared a video of his visit to China on Twitter, with the text: “Brazil returns to the international stage and participates in major decisions in the world.”

