The 11th edition of the Pan-African Music Festival (FESPAM) will take place from July 15 to 22, 2023 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

This was confirmed by its general commissioner, Hugues Ondaye, during a press briefing held on Saturday June 17 in Kinshasa at the national museum.

Hugues Ondaye mentioned some innovations during this edition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook