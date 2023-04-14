Home News Breach of food duty and family violence among the most denounced punishable acts in San Pedro
Breach of food duty and family violence among the most denounced punishable acts in San Pedro

Failure to comply with food duty and family violence are among the most frequent cases in the second department, according to official statistics from the San Pedro Judiciary, which gave a list of the most frequent punishable acts at the departmental level.

Dr. José Valiente, a judicial magistrate, stated that the lawsuits filed in the courts are related to alimony. Added to this is the high rate of domestic violence, as well as child abuse. In the three most denounced facts, it involves the family.


