Breaches and desolation – breaking latest news

Víctor CORCOBA HERRERO / Writer

corcoba@telefonica.net

Let’s get out of sadness. It is true that sometimes it is difficult to get rid of the conditioning of common thought, but what counts in the end is not wasting the greatest good, which is none other than a sensible life. There is no more real sign of weakness than this new era marked by mistrust between analogues, which generates a permanent violation of rights and obligations. Of course, every day the breaches are more scandalous, leading to a general deterioration of a social, economic and human nature. Undoubtedly, this unfair atmosphere often leaves us truly devastated, in the face of the multitude of obvious violations of dignity and the rights that come from it, which end up poisoning relations among themselves and between peoples, preventing any possible sincere dialogue.

Talking, apart from facilitating the resolution of conflicts, helps to discover oneself in listening. It is public and notorious that international calm and stability are incompatible with any attempt to establish itself on the fear of the mutual destruction of ties. Undoubtedly, any type of attack jeopardizes the procedure, which we all have the right to respect, based on a global ethic of solidarity and cooperation among the entire human family of today and tomorrow. What we cannot admit, under any circumstances, is that millions of defenseless beings walk in subhuman conditions and with a climate of fear on their backs. We should, of course, create environments and tools that ensure regulatory compliance; that although it must be continually pruned, it must also be observed with the grace of reinsertion into a living scene.

Perhaps humanity needs a school of morality as never before, because there is a detrimental setback of self-interested conflicts, which are leaving us without a soul. Certainly, it is not easy to have leaders who rise to the occasion, who get involved in collective tasks, in the face of the ruins of a culture incapable of agreeing on anything. It is difficult to understand, for example, that the Russian offensives in Ukraine put food security in the world at risk. Against these truly cruel attitudes we must act firmly. The same happens with that multitude of children, who without doing anything are separated from their parents and taken to truly cruel and doctrinaire camps. Unfortunately, we forget that it is a duty to live together and live for others, apart from being a pattern of joy that lessens imposed solitude and anxieties grafted into a vein.

For this reason, we are extremely happy that the New Peace Agenda describes a set of recommendations that are framed around the essential principles of trust, solidarity and universality, which are fundamental to the Charter of the United Nations and for a stable world, which is globalized, but tremendously confronted. It is urgent, then, that observance does not raise borders or generate more fronts, but that there will be horizons of light and survival. In addition, true commitments are needed, especially that the various States recommit themselves, with an orb free of weapons that strengthens the soul and weakens the spirit of evil.

Really, we have to direct the walk from here below, towards the harmonious; with the certainty of being heard, to try together to promote social cohesion, with diverse prevention models that address all forms of violent acts, corrupt behaviors and inflexible situations, both in cyberspace with hostilities and in outer space with the powerful gentleman gift of money. In my opinion, the first recipe for healing lies in getting out of this dominating arrest that enslaves and does not free, because the future must be revitalized from disarmament, but also from the global framework of ethics and its compliance for multilateralism, especially in a world as fractured and afflicted as the present.

Consequently, let us look back, and if when the UN was founded on the ashes of the Second World War in 1945, its central mission was to maintain international peace and security; today we also need to reduce risks and be more careful with the environment, more formal with assistance and more upright and coherent with what we say and do. Under this context of anguish, there is only enthusiasm and joint tenacity, which commits us to the growth of oneself towards others, with a responsible multilateral cooperation approach. Precisely, the commitment to the culture of the hug, part of the truth. And from here, from the evidence, it is how one works for justice and defends the existential sap.

July 23, 2023

