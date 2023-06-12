Bread of a new life – breaking latest news

P. MILKO RENE TOWERS ORDONES

The solemnity of Corpus Christi, instituted in the year 1264 by Pope Urban, constitutes the deepest theological expression of the Eucharist. We find ourselves in front of a sacrament of love that was born on the night of Holy Thursday. The commandment of fraternity represents a challenge for unity, today more than ever. We grow, we build, we live supported in the culmination of our Christian life.

The sacrament of our faith is updated all the time, it strengthens the commitment and the bond with its community, the entire Church. The symbol of the sacred food that made the desert green again, manna, comes from the hand of God who leads the people to a land flowing with milk and honey. This bread is life for everyone. In the midst of the difficulties that the people of Israel experience, the constant company of Gods, a manifestation of fidelity. In the book of Deuteronomy, manna is the food that the people were unaware of. Yahveh, God, delivers food to be consumed in the desert. God’s pedagogy focuses on openly trusting in his providence. A legacy that complements faith with trust. The rereading, a specific element of Deuteronomy, is a memory written for a new people. Yahveh is unique and unrepeatable in his mercy. He demands a constant memorial of his name. The God of History is a God who accompanies because he loves. In the context of the New Testament the oral tradition is transformed into a written tradition. Jesu s’ words over bread and a cup of wine are presence and delivery, a perfect paschal action. In fact, Saint Paul updates the richness of the received tradition in his own way. The fraction of the bread is a blessing, an absolute participation in the being of Christ. The Apostle shares his Eucharistic spirituality in search of true unity. He reminds the Corinthian community of the importance of a community life that does not allow divisions. Paul’s teaching is very clear: the Eucharist is a sign of brotherhood. Love for Jesus the Eucharist requires an indissoluble commitment. For his part, the beloved Disciple, breaks the laws of Anthropology when he speaks of flesh and blood as keys to a unique immersion in resurrection and life. It is the Eucharist that achieves the objective meaning of a sacrament. It is Christ who gave himself up for us. The Eucharist, according to Saint Thomas Aquinas, is “a pledge of future glory.” The food of the resurrection. Everything that Jesus leaves is of an inalienable transcendence. The sacrament of the Eucharist unites the believer in an intrinsic relationship with the Word that became Flesh and that dwelt among us. Pope Benedict XVI recalls the fundamental reason for the faith of every believer. He says that “we walk the paths of the world without mirages, without ideological utopias, carrying within us the Body of the Lord, like the Virgin Mary in the mystery of the Visitation. With the humility of knowing that we are simple grains of wheat, we have the firm certainty that the love of God, incarnated in Christ, is stronger than evil, violence and death.