The traffic lights continue to flash at the Baldenich intersection. For about ten days the system has gone down and the Municipality is looking for the electronic boards to repair it. He should have found them in Milan, and the problem should be resolved. This is what the owners of some businesses in the area hope for, as they see all the inconvenience that the breakup is causing.

“Especially for pedestrians,” says Giulia Coran, from the pharmacy of the same name at the intersection. “There are mothers with children, or with strollers, people with disabilities who have to cross the street, and without a functioning pedestrian traffic light it becomes dangerous to move”.

Think for example of blind people. Giulia Coran happened to have to help a client with this type of disability to cross the street. Not to mention that the traffic, continuous because the flow of cars is not stopped by the “red”, makes it difficult to cross the road even far from the intersection.

The closest pedestrian crossings are located in front of the La Sorbettiera ice cream parlor, remaining in via Vittorio Veneto. In via Francesco Maria Colle, on the other hand, you have to reach the post office to find the zebras.

“We hope they resolve the fault quickly”, concludes Giulia Coran. “This situation is a problem for pedestrians, and we believe that the most fragile people must always be defended.”

Alberto from CaffItaly, the shop that sells coffee machines and pods, follows the same line of thinking. “It is dangerous to move around in these conditions, also because via Pellegrini and via Francesco Maria Colle are not aligned and the cars stop in the middle of the road to turn into via Vittorio Veneto,” he says. “Customers are wondering why the City is not fixing the traffic light, we hope it will happen quickly.”

They also hope so at the nearby bakery. Here, too, customers complain about the risk they run when crossing the road as cars pass by.