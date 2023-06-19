breaking barriers and opening paths

In Neiva, as in several cities in the country, citizens have witnessed an increasingly prominent phenomenon in recent years: the growth in the number of women who work as taxi drivers. In the capital opita there are about 33 drivers.

Newspaper of Huila, Neiva

By: Gloria Camargo

Neiva, like the entire country, is a territory full of diversity and opportunities, where several cities have witnessed an increasingly prominent phenomenon in recent years: the growth in the number of women who work as taxi drivers.

In a world that has historically been dominated by men in this field of work, these courageous women have succeeded in breaking down barriers and paving the way in a traditionally male profession.

It is estimated that on average in Neiva, there are about 33 drivers of the popularly called yellow, leading the role of women taxi drivers, which has evolved remarkably in recent times.

Previously, women were relegated to escort or assistant roles, while men took the wheel. However, this has radically changed, and today we can find women taxi drivers leading the way, demonstrating their prowess behind the wheel and challenging entrenched stereotypes in society.

Due to this, the Diario del Huila, spoke with three conductors to find out more about this profession.

According to Amanda Bolaños, who has been driving a taxi for 20 years throughout the city of Neiva, she indicates with reference to the issue of harassment, to which women are sadly exposed on a day-to-day basis, that “in the union there is no harassment for nothing thank god It has been a very pleasant job, I like serving people. So all this has been supremely pleasant ”.

It is estimated that through the different transportation companies, there are 33 linked drivers in the city. Photos Gloria Camargo.

Regarding society’s treatment, he warns that “when people get into a taxi, they feel very proud to see a woman driving. It’s something they value women for. We are doing the work of men. Normally it is not usually, but it is very very nice to be a female taxi driver.

against machismo

First of all, it should be emphasized that it is not appropriate to generalize and affirm that a group of people drives cars better in Colombia. Driving ability and quality of driving can vary widely between individuals without depending on their nationality or gender.

The skill level behind the wheel is determined by driver’s education, experience, respect for traffic rules, personal responsibility and other individual factors. It is important to recognize that there are both good and bad drivers in all parts of the world, including Colombia.

In any case, it is essential to always follow the traffic rules, practice defensive driving and be aware of road conditions to ensure the safety of both yourself and others.

An idea that is supported by Marta Liliana Macías, who has been driving a taxi in the city for 16 years.

“This has been a different but wonderful experience. The city 16 years ago was more civic, less congested and much more of a city. Right now we are a town full of holes with a road network that does not work, with people who do not respect anything, that each one is individual.

Better service, fewer accidents, vehicles in good condition and clean, are some of the qualities of women taxi drivers.

I believe that this story that the pandemic changed us is not true, it does not work, people have become more individualistic, less sociable and more aggressive, sadly.

And she reiterated that “we are moving in a macho society”, something that she also sees as an opportunity, since she points out that “this is the moment for us, the women with the empowerment in which we are, with our attitudes and our way of carrying out the jobs that were traditionally held by men.

For this reason, she added that it is hoped that “we can change that way of thinking, feeling and perceiving, the fact that a woman can drive, without feeling insecure, because the general perception of society when getting into a car driven by a woman is that they feel safer, calmer, because we drive in a slightly more cautious way”, he pointed out.

Karol Jimena Muñoz, also a taxi driver, added that in addition to being “a very nice experience”, with this they are demonstrating to society in general that “we women are also capable, we are more cautious, so passengers feel more safe with a woman

I have been driving a taxi in Neiva for almost a year. It is difficult to drive in the city, especially with the motorcycles that get in your way. Yes, there have been many traffic accidents due to motorcycle issues, but they blame the cars on us, ”he pointed out.

“When people get into the taxi, they feel very proud to see a woman driving.”

better income

One of the reasons behind this growth is the need for income in Neivan households. Many women have found themselves in the position of being the main provider for their families and have found taxi driving a viable option to generate a stable income. This economic change has allowed women to empower themselves and take control of their financial lives, as well as contributing to the economic growth of the country as a whole.

In addition to the economic aspect, being a female taxi driver involves facing multiple challenges and breaking down entrenched cultural barriers. These brave drivers often face sexism and harassment on the streets, fighting back against the prejudices of those who still see women as “inferior drivers.” However, their determination and dedication have seen them overcome these obstacles, proving their worth in a hostile environment.

It is important to highlight that the role of women taxi drivers is not limited to taking passengers from one place to another. Many of them have established relationships of trust and have become confidants and advisers for their clients. Their ability to listen and understand others has made them important figures in many people’s lives, providing emotional support and showing empathy in difficult times.

Therefore, they call for prudence. “You have to be very careful, there is no need to cause a problem for another person. Accidents always bring problems and it is not fair for us or for the pedestrian, or for the people who usually use their means of transportation,” said Bolaños.

However, despite all the achievements and progress, there is still much work to be done. It is essential to continue promoting the inclusion of women in all areas of work and to eradicate gender discrimination that still persists. This involves providing training and professional development opportunities, as well as implementing measures to ensure the safety and protection of women taxi drivers on the streets.

