Breaking Global Temperature Records: A Sign of Ongoing Climate Crisis and El Niño’s Impact

Breaking News: Global Temperature Hits Record High, Experts Warn of Worsening Climate Crisis

These days we are breaking one sad record after another. Last Monday, July 3, the hottest day in global history was recorded, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Forecasting. On this day, the global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius for the first time, surpassing the record set in August 2016, when it was 16.92 degrees. Just one day later, on Tuesday, July 4, this record was broken again: the temperature rose 0.17 degrees more.

Heat waves hit different parts of the world: In Mexico, where exceptionally high temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius have been recorded for several weeks, more than a hundred people have already died. The UK has experienced its hottest June on record and also in Asia, people are suffering from the extreme weather. In the Chinese capital, Beijing, 41.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at the end of June, marking the warmest day recorded in June since data recording began in 1961.

High land temperatures have been joined by sea temperatures: The global average sea surface temperature reached 21 degrees Celsius at the end of March and has remained at record levels for the time of year throughout April and May. This puts the sensitive balance of marine ecosystems at risk.

Even in Antarctica, which is currently in its winter, abnormally high temperatures were recorded, breaking a July temperature record by measuring 8.7 degrees Celsius.

According to experts, global warming induced by greenhouse gases generated, above all, by fossil fuels and deforestation, is intensified by the effects of the El Niño phenomenon. High temperatures and extraordinary weather events are likely in the coming years: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) estimates that the period 2023 to 2027 will see particularly high temperatures.

Almost three weeks ago, the United States Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) pointed out that El Niño has already begun to develop, which appears every 2 to 7 years on average and has consequences for the entire planet by promoting extreme weather phenomena.

This panorama alerts environmentalists even more since the objective of global warming being less than 1.5 degrees Celsius is increasingly far from being achieved. According to experts, countries have failed to set more ambitious goals to deal with the climate crisis.

As the world continues to experience record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather events, urgent action is needed to address the climate crisis. Failure to act now may have devastating consequences for the planet and its inhabitants.

