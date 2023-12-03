breaking latest news of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s plan to promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta

Photo Caption: General Secretary Xi Jinping delivers an important speech at the symposium in Shanghai on the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta

General Secretary Xi Jinping has shown strong commitment to the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, China’s most economically active, open, and innovative region. The region, which accounts for 4% of the country’s land area and generates nearly a quarter of the country’s total economic output, was elevated to a national strategy in 2018 by Xi Jinping, injecting strong momentum into its development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping has delivered a series of important speeches and instructions on the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, providing fundamental guidance and pointing out key tasks, methods, and paths for the region’s development. The Yangtze River Delta is seen as a model area for high-quality development, a new highland for reform and opening up, and a demonstration area for regional integrated development.

In recent years, the region has made significant progress in the innovation and technology sectors. The G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, which originated in Shanghai, has expanded its geographical space and increased the number of high-tech enterprises in the region, positioning itself as a leading center for innovation and collaboration.

Xi Jinping’s efforts to promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta have been met with high praise and expectations from the region. Through his guidance and leadership, the region is working towards implementing the “Outline of the Yangtze River Delta Regional Integrated Development Plan,” focusing on the two keys of “integration” and “high quality” to drive the development of the entire Yangtze River Economic Belt and East China to form a high-quality development cluster.

At every important stage and key link, General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally taken the lead and promoted the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta in depth, further solidifying the region’s position as a key driver of China’s economic and social development. The future of the Yangtze River Delta looks promising under Xi Jinping’s leadership and vision for integrated development.

