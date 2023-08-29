Breaking News: news summary August 28, 2023 – EntornoInteligente

Cocuyo Effect: PJ-UNT Alliance? Rosales builds “the winning unit” with Capriles.

The alliance between Primero Justicia and Un Nuevo Tiempo gained strength when the blue awning decided not to nominate their own candidate for the primary.

The text is accompanied by a video confirming the meeting with Henrique Capriles, champion of the primary for PJ, and other national leaders of both parties.

Photo: screenshot.

breaking latest news One: New faces of the CNE fail to regain the trust of the voters. TalCual: #GuachimánElectoral. Campaign for the primary could be oxygenated after a “lazy” start. The National. Borges on the new CNE: “It is one more farce of the regime.” El Nacional: Petropiar workers demand to speak with the Minister of Petroleum to denounce labor losses. “We are not well. We work with our nails,” said a woman leading the protest. Correo del Caroní: Supervisory Board signs agreement with CVG retirees for restitution of benefits after 8 days of hunger strike.

Review of problems and dialogue tables are the achievements obtained by the group of protesters, who assured that they feel “victorious” after reaching an agreement with the supervisory board.

El Nacional: In Official Gazette tax and tariff incentives for Special Economic Zones.

The decrees establish the creation of the ZEE of La Guaira and La Tortuga Island. In addition, these are adapted to the new Law on the Military ZEE No. 1 of Maracay, Aragua state, and the Paraguaná Peninsula, in Falcón state.

Ceiba. According to “World of Statistics”, Venezuela is the country where it takes the longest to start a business: 230 calendar days!

Calendar days needed to complete procedures to legally operate a business. The data is from 2019. Source: @stats_feed

El Nacional: At least 70 companies in Barinas have closed so far in 2023. El Pitazo: School supplies cost between $40 and $160.

School lists for preschool students cost over $100, while those for primary school children can cost about $40, without textbooks. The most expensive can be the baccalaureate, if young people are recommended to buy some books.

El Nacional: Gregoria Díaz, prominent Venezuelan journalist, passed away. The Crónica Uno correspondent was one of the most recognized journalists in the state of Aragua. RIP.

Gregoria Díaz passed away this Sunday, August 27, 2023, after suffering a heart attack that kept her in intensive care for several days. Photo: breaking latest news One.

EFE: Luis Acuña, former Chavista governor and former Minister of Higher Education of Venezuela, dies at the age of 77 for reasons still unknown.

The former Minister of Higher Education and former Governor of Sucre State, Luis Acuña Cedeño, passed away this Sunday at the age of 77. Photo: Courtesy / Referential El Pitazo.

EFE: More than 10,200 “illegal miners” expelled by the military from the Venezuelan Amazon. The whistle: The Darien. Doctors Without Borders warns that aid is insufficient due to the increase in migrants. EFE: Cristina Fernández asks that a neighbor and a journalist be investigated for their attack. EFE: Argentine government announces measures to alleviate the effect of the devaluation of the currency. The whistle. Visa for the US: congressmen propose to reduce waiting times for appointments.

The Law for Reducing the Waiting Time for Visitor Visas proposes streamlining the processes for people from all over the world to visit relatives in the country and move the tourism sector.

EFE: Protest in front of the mansion of the mayor of New York due to the immigration crisis. AFP: Neither buoys, nor fences, nor barbed wire stop the passage of migrants to the US.

AP: Nataly Barrionuevo, with her son in her arms, climbs a fence protected by barbed wire, after crossing the Rio Grande from the Mexican side and entering the United States, in Eagle Pass, Texas, on August 25, 2023. Photo : AFP.

EFE. Biden condemns the Jacksonville attack: “There is no place for white supremacism.” EFE: The Justice Department is investigating the Jacksonville shooting as a racial crime. AFP: Trump campaign says he raised $7.1 million after mugshot. El País: Trump’s accusation opens cracks between him and his benchmates. The former president intends to delay his trial as long as possible and that his case be separated from the rest, while other defendants prefer quick processes.

AP: T-shirts, mugs, stickers with the image of the “mugshot”: Donald Trump’s campaign used the image to sell merchandise just hours after the snapshot was published. Photo: AFP.

Diario Las Américas: Tropical storm Idalia would be a hurricane upon reaching Florida. El País: The BRICS accelerate the race to become a counterweight to the West. AP: US Secretary of Commerce begins visit to China to improve relations. El Mundo: Russia launches missile attack on kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. El Mundo: Ukraine assures that it can already hit any place in the Crimean peninsula. AFP: Genetic analysis confirms the death of the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner.

Russia formally confirmed this Sunday the death of Yevgueni Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner. Photo: Two Russian soldiers observe the launch of a missile / El Mundo.

EuropaPress. Feijóo, willing to speak “with everyone” but warns: “Speak yes, but neither blackmail nor submit to minorities.” Efecto Cocuyo: They pay homage to the runner Nathalie Lanza. The athlete was hit by a vehicle when she was training. Cocuyo effect. Carocentric Caracas: policies and campaigns on road safety are urgently needed. AP: Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP, equals Vettel’s record with 9th straight win. El Mundo: The Government lost the opportunities to sanction Rubiales: “We don’t like it, but we must protect him.”

The Executive of Sánchez opted not to raise the scandals of the president of the RFEF to the TAD so as not to break the balance in Spanish football.

EuropaPress: The RFEF says that Jenni Hermoso “lies abducted” by FUTPRO and then deletes the statement EuropaPress: The Madrid Football Federation convenes an Extraordinary Board of Directors for Tuesday. Cocuyo Effect: The US women’s team supports Hermoso and calls for an end to workplace harassment. Meridiano: Tata Martino reveals that Messi will miss a significant number of games with Inter Miami. The Argentine will travel to join his team in the World Cup qualifying matches. El Nacional: Miguel Cabrera scored his 510 home run and is consolidated in the 26th position of the best of all time.

El Nacional: The home run was a drive to left-center field that went 351 feet at a speed of 101.6 mph. Photo: screenshot

