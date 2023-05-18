breaks 23 records in one day – Diario La Página

Just a few days ago, during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, among many other characters who were seen parading through the pits was Elon Musk. Tesla’s CEO visited several teams, and at some point slipped the idea of ​​making an electric Formula 1 car to compete against the current monopostos that, as is known, have hybrid technology.

Well, on the other side of the world, just a few days before, a similar challenge but with high-performance street cars, has had the first result to compare both technologies, and it has been in favor of the electric car.

It was at the end of April in Germany, on the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) track, halfway between Bremen and the border with the Netherlands, a special location for testing production cars and prototypes, since it has a super 12.3 kilometer long oval, with two straight lines of 4 kilometers each and both ends with an impressive 49.7° bank.

The duel was not hand in hand, but car against previous record. The mark that he had to try to break was 31s 49/100 to accelerate from 0 to 400 km/h and return to zero again. That time had been marked by a Koenigsegg Regera, equipped with a powerful 5.0-liter engine in V8 architecture, assisted by two turbochargers and three electric motors, totaling 1,509 HP of power with 2,000 Nm of torque. The car weighs only 1,470 kg, which allows a weight / power ratio of almost 1:1, but it is also equipped with a very particular transmission system.

It is called “Koenigsegg Direct Drive” and replaces the conventional transmission system of a gearbox. Its operation is hydraulic, since it houses all the necessary gears but automatically controls them in a different way than the known one.

Pressing the left paddle for downshifts engages regenerative braking, and pressing the right paddle for upshifts causes the hydraulic linkage to slip as revs rise, increasing horsepower .

The challenger, how could it be otherwise, being a high-performance electric car, was the Rimac Nevera, the Croatian hypercar created by Mate Rimac, which has 1,920 HP of purely electric power and 2,300 Nm of torque but weighs 2,150 kg. On this same circuit, the Refrigerator had already set the maximum speed for an electric car by registering in November 2022 no less than 412 km/h. Now he had other goals. The shortest time to reach 400 km/h was the maximum, but during and after doing so, there were many other challenges that he had to try to obtain for his record.

And not only managed to break the Koenigsegg record, but better it by more than a second, which, in these speed values, is much more than it may seem. The Rimac Nevera accelerated from 0 to 400 km/h in 21s 32/100, and once it reached that speed, it managed to brake to zero again in just 8s 62/100, taking a total of just 29s 93/100, something that has the double merit that means weighing almost 700 kg more than the Regera.

“Growing up, I always looked at the cars that made history by moving the performance bar,” declared Mate Rimac after reaching this record, but his surprise and amazement is also in the fact that “the car we have created can reach 400 km/h and back to zero in less time than it took the McLaren F1 to accelerate to 350 km/h. And not only that, but you can do it over and over again, breaking all other performance records in the process. If you had a Fridge and access to a track, you could do it too ”, he finished.

As an anecdote, the Rimac Refrigerator with which these new brands were established, which were certified by two specialized companies such as Dewesoft and RaceLogic, had a decoration that brings a certain nostalgia to the Croatian manufacturer, since the color combination between black and green had for the purpose of paying homage to that BMW 323i from 1984, with the Mate Rimac that began the adventure of experiencing electric mobility in 2006.