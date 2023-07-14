Breakthrough in Scale of Trade: Insights from China’s Semi-Annual Report

China‘s foreign trade import and export showed steady improvement in the first half of this year, reaching a milestone achievement of over 20 trillion yuan ($3.08 trillion), according to a semi-annual report released on July 13th. Despite a weak global economy and rising risks of unilateralism, protectionism, and geopolitics, China‘s foreign trade maintained stability and improved in terms of scale and quality.

The total value of China‘s imports and exports in the first half of the year increased by 2.1% year-on-year, surpassing 20 trillion yuan for the first time in history. This growth is seen as a significant breakthrough and demonstrates the resilience and growth momentum of China‘s foreign trade under pressure. The increase in trade volume and quantity contributed to the overall expansion of foreign trade, with positive growth achieved in both the first and second quarters.

The report also highlighted new highlights in China‘s foreign trade, including stronger vitality, better structure, and the convergence of kinetic energy. The number of foreign trade enterprises in China reached 540,000 in the first half of the year, showing a 6.9% increase compared to the previous year. Private enterprises played a crucial role in driving the steady growth of foreign trade, with a growth rate 6.8 percentage points higher than the overall rate. The structure of foreign trade improved, with greater growth in general trade imports and exports and the increased potential of cross-border e-commerce. Additionally, China‘s trade momentum increased with higher imports and exports to ASEAN, Latin America, Africa, and Central Asia.

However, the report also emphasized the challenges that China‘s foreign trade faces due to unstable, uncertain, and unpredictable factors. The global trade growth forecast by the World Trade Organization is significantly lower than the average level of the past 12 years. Inflation in major developed economies and a contraction in China‘s manufacturing purchases add further pressure. Despite these challenges, China‘s foreign trade competitiveness has been strengthening, and its market share in international exports has increased.

In conclusion, China‘s foreign trade achieved significant milestones in the first half of this year, surpassing 20 trillion yuan and demonstrating resilience in the face of external pressures. The steady growth and improved structure of foreign trade highlight China‘s ability to adapt and navigate a complex global economic environment. However, challenges still remain, and efforts must be made to tackle the unstable and unpredictable factors affecting the global trade landscape.

