Breathe a sigh of relief in France – unrest subsides – DW – 03.07.2023

After days of unrest, the wave of violence on the streets of France seems to be slowly ebbing. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 157 arrests on Monday night – significantly fewer than in the previous nights at this time.

There were some riots again this time, for example in Lyon, where the police used tear gas against a right-wing extremist group. Measured by the violent unrest of the past few days with pictures of hundreds of burning cars and buildings and sometimes more than 1000 arrests during the night, it has remained relatively quiet.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had relied on a massive police presence. 45,000 police officers were deployed across the country, again with armored vehicles. According to consistent media reports, Darmanin again gave instructions to act decisively and arrest rioters as soon as possible.

Firefighter dies in extinguishing operation

A young firefighter died during the night during the protests. According to the Interior Minister, the 24-year-old died in Saint-Denis north of Paris while extinguishing burning vehicles in an underground car park “despite the quick help of his teammates”. As the newspaper “Le Parisien” reports, the young firefighter suffered a heart attack during the operation.

Interior Minister Darmanin added that it is currently being determined how the fire in the vehicles came about. So far, the minister has made no clear connection between the fire and the violent nationwide protests.

In an emotional appeal, the youth’s grandmother had also wished for a decrease in violence, whose death had triggered the riots almost a week ago. “Fortunately the police are there. I say to the people who are breaking something: ‘Stop'”. The rioters “used their 17-year-old grandson, who was shot by a police officer, as an excuse,” she told broadcaster BFMTV

President Macron and the government also want to speak to the mayors of the cities affected by the riots this weekImage: Mohammed Badra/EPA/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Although she was angry with the officials, she did not want to generalize. The policeman will be punished like everyone else. “I have faith in the judiciary.” The people on the streets should remain calm and not destroy everything.

Since the 17-year-old was killed by a police bullet during a traffic check on Tuesday, France has been shaken by massive riots, especially at night. There were repeated looting, arson attacks and violent confrontations between police officers and rioters. Hundreds of people were arrested every night.

Macron relies on intensive consultations

On Monday, Head of State Emmanuel Macron wants to meet with the Presidents of the Senate and National Assembly, as BFMTV and “Le Parisien” reported after Macron’s briefing with Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, Interior Minister Darmanin and several other ministers. On Tuesday, the President wants to receive the 220 mayors who were particularly affected by the unrest of the past few days.

