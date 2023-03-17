Status: 03/17/2023 8:10 p.m Around 100 people paralyzed the through road of the L200 with a demonstration in Breitenfelde on Friday. They want to set an example: against truck traffic on their village street.

by Joschka Brings

Alfred Albrecht stands on Dorfstrasse in Breitenfelde (district Duchy of Lauenburg), in some places it is less than six meters wide. “It’s an endless danger. A situation can arise here every day that we don’t want.” In addition to the road, pedestrians have to share the one meter wide sidewalk with cyclists – all very narrow. If two trucks meet here, they sometimes switch to the sidewalk. Albrecht is a founding member of the “Bürgerinitiative Dorfstraße Breitenfelde”, which considers this to be dangerous. Many width fields see it the same way. About 100 of them made themselves heard on Friday with a demonstration in the village – and thus paralyzed the village street for a short time.

600 trucks drive on the village street every day

In order to get from the A24 to the B207, many truck drivers choose to take the Dorfstraße through Breitenfelde. However, it was not designed for this type of traffic, say the residents. Not only is it too narrow, its age also plays a role: cobblestones lie beneath the surface of the 800-year-old road – a construction that is repeatedly damaged by constant heavy traffic. For years, around 600 trucks have been driving through Breitenfelde on this route every day, accounting for ten percent of through traffic.

Accidents happen regularly

There have been several incidents involving trucks here in the past. A chestnut tree had to be felled after being hit by a truck. Last year, a 40-ton truck lost zinc oxide, which is a health hazard, on the village street. Heiko Hildebrandt was also almost hit by a truck that went off the road. “Suddenly there was a grinding noise. Then I turned around and a truck came to a stop on the sidewalk by the wall, less than two meters behind me.”

Children are particularly at risk

All of this happened in close proximity to the local kindergarten. It is located on a particularly narrow part of the village street. A new kindergarten is currently being built in Breitenfelde, as is a sports field – both of which can also be reached via Dorfstraße. An additional problem, says Alfred Albrecht: “Your hair stands on end, you shouldn’t think about it. You’re really just afraid that something could happen here in the near future. Because the children always ride their bikes to the sports field.”

Citizens’ initiative wants passage ban

The residents are now worried: about traffic safety, about noise pollution, about the health of their children. They have joined together to form the citizens’ initiative and want to achieve a ban on vehicles over 7.5 tons passing through the village street. Holger Harenberg from the citizens’ initiative would like truck traffic in Hornbek not to be allowed to leave the autobahn in the direction of Breitenfelde, meaning that trucks would have to take the route via Talkau and the federal highway 207. The trucks would then still drive through Breitenfelde, but on a wider road – and far away from the kindergarten. Similar truck bans already exist in Lauenburg and Mölln.

District relies on legal position

However, the responsible district of the Duchy of Lauenburg does not recognize any exceptional situation in Breitenfelde. With the arguments of the citizens’ initiative, through traffic should be banned on all roads. “Since the village street is not an accident blackspot, the street is not structurally unsuitable or a tonnage limit is necessary for noise protection reasons and truck traffic is actually declining here, contrary to the general trend, the district’s traffic supervisory authority cannot order a truck through ban ,” said a spokesman for the district. Alfred Albrecht is outraged that there must first be serious accidents before anything changes in Breitenfelde.

No trucks – at least for a few moments

The citizens’ initiative has therefore collected signatures. So far, more than 400 people have signed the corresponding petition on the Internet, plus more than 600 analogue signatures. They want to hand them over to the Secretary of State for Transport, Tobias von der Heide, when he is in Breitenfelde on March 29 for an on-site visit.

The Breitenfelders hope that the district will then reconsider its assessment – and that trucks will no longer roll on the village street in the future. This Friday there are at least a few moments because of the demonstration.

Further information The pilot project will run for six months. Cars and trucks can continue to drive there – but they do not have priority. more Traffic jams, construction sites and danger notices: current reports on traffic for Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. more



Schleswig Holstein Magazine

