Breitling inaugurates its second Italian boutique in Turin

Breitling inaugurated its second Italian boutique in Turin. Located in Piazza San Carlo, the shop has a surface area of ​​180 square meters on two levels. On the ground floor, the sales area houses the collections Air, Land e Sea, which are placed together with a Triumph motorcycle and the characteristic Watch Bar, which has become a Breitling signature. The first floor instead includes two lounges for customers to relax.

The news comes a few hours after the announcement of the acquisition of the Universal Genève maison by Breitling and its majority shareholder Partners Group. Second Morgan Stanley, Breitling’s turnover in 2022 was approximately 860 million francs. The watchmaker has more than 200 flagship stores around the world. In Italy there are two single-brand stores, in Milan and Turin, which are flanked by around 58 partner watch and jewelery shops.

Share this: Facebook

X

