Home » Breitling inaugurates its second Italian boutique in Turin
News

Breitling inaugurates its second Italian boutique in Turin

by admin
Breitling inaugurates its second Italian boutique in Turin

Breitling inaugurated its second Italian boutique in Turin. Located in Piazza San Carlo, the shop has a surface area of ​​180 square meters on two levels. On the ground floor, the sales area houses the collections Air, Land e Sea, which are placed together with a Triumph motorcycle and the characteristic Watch Bar, which has become a Breitling signature. The first floor instead includes two lounges for customers to relax.

The news comes a few hours after the announcement of the acquisition of the Universal Genève maison by Breitling and its majority shareholder Partners Group. Second Morgan Stanley, Breitling’s turnover in 2022 was approximately 860 million francs. The watchmaker has more than 200 flagship stores around the world. In Italy there are two single-brand stores, in Milan and Turin, which are flanked by around 58 partner watch and jewelery shops.

See also  Sanitary district: thirty degrees, mask and air conditioning out of order

You may also like

Timely action of the Forest Department, illegal timber...

Mark Zuckerberg is building a multi-million dollar compound...

Scottish woman makes deal of a lifetime: Harry...

Limburg.net calls for postponing a visit to the...

director of Cesar Transit

Affected by snowfall and icy roads, 84 road...

The Witcher: Toriealis’ Ciri cosplay is a joy...

The Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood… pulled Palestine and...

María Corina Machado: What we did today was...

Banners of the FARC dissidents in Cali, what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy