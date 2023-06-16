Brembo Award to youngsters who train in Atalanta – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 15 JUNE – The 2022-2023 Brembo Award ceremony was held at the Bortolotti Center in Zingonia. The project, now in its fifth edition, conceived with Brembo, top sponsor of the Nerazzurri youth sector, which reserves particular attention not only to sporting growth but also and above all to the human and behavioral values ​​of the young people who train in Atalanta.



The entire youth sector was present at the ceremony, with about 400 young footballers and female footballers of all categories, coaches, trainers, medical staff and managers, from spring to little friends. “We find ourselves continuing this wonderful project for another year. Thanks to Brembo and Atalanta, we are pursuing an educational value,” says Romano Zanforlin, Atalanta’s marketing and commercial director.



“We have reached the fifth edition of the Brembo Award, which for us has become the symbol of the important collaboration with Atalanta. An acknowledgment that we hold dear because it allows us, every year, to reward the girls and boys who have distinguished themselves not only for the excellent sporting results but also and above all for the commitment shown in the course of study and for fair play”, says Cristina Bombassei, chief corporate social responsibility officer of Brembo. Also present at the ceremony were Roberto Cattaneo and Daniele Bettini of Brembo, the managers of the Nerazzurri youth sector, as well as Lucia Castelli, Atalanta’s educational psychologist.



Leonardo Mendicino, Alberto Manzoni, Giada Campana, Lorenzo Manfron, Lorenzo Bonsignori Goggi, Matilde Ricuperati, Raul Cojocariu, Alice Maroni, Manuel Maffessoli, Davide Ghidoni, Simone Maglieri and Alessandro Falleni were awarded.


