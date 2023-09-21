Bremen: Award for media competence

The Bremen State Media Authority (Brema) awarded its media competence prize “Das Ruder” for the eighth time on Thursday. Since 2016, Brema has been awarding the prize to people who have made it their mission to enable more media literacy in the state of Bremen. This year, for the first time, the trophy went to people who volunteer to teach media skills.

These are the award winners:

Hans-Dieter Oehlke, Thomas Kothe, Bärbel Verhoeven and Hartmut Polzin were honored for the project “Media literacy for older people in Obervieland”. Older people are explained how to use smartphones, tablets and laptops correctly.

Marc Diercksen and Ronja Jürgens received a prize for the project “ELF – First Lesumer Television”. The duo enables young people to create their own film and video productions.

Erhard Behnke for the project “1:1 training of seniors and training of volunteer trainers”. Seniors are supported to find their way in the digital world.

Lutz Röber for the project “Computer discussion group as part of the senior creative meeting in the Gustav Heinemann House”: Here too, older people who are overwhelmed by the amount of media are supported.

Another prize went to the volunteer editorial team of the “Women’s Pages Bremen” project. The editorial team consists of ten volunteers of every age group and not only provides information about gender issues, but also makes it easier to get started with digital topics.

