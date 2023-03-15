So much consensus a few weeks before a state election is rare: the health politicians of the state unanimously passed several resolutions on Tuesday that serve to financially secure and further develop the hospitals in Bremen and Bremerhaven.

The approval of around 122 million euros for investments in the current year has a direct impact on the clinics. This amount is significantly higher than in previous years. A good 51 million euros will flow into regular construction or equipment projects in the clinics, and another almost 50 million euros into measures to ensure the functionality of the clinics in pandemics such as the recent Covid 19 epidemic. 13.7 million euros are available for projects to improve the climate balance of the individual houses. Specifically, the installation of a photovoltaic system at the Diako in Gröpelingen, the expansion of the intensive care unit and the construction of an isolation ward at the Bremerhaven-Reinkenheide clinic as well as a new modular intensive care unit building at the Links der Weser clinic are supported.

The state’s hospital investment funds represent one of the two pillars of hospital financing – the federal states are responsible for extensions, conversions and new buildings as well as the purchase of medical equipment. The day-to-day operations are paid for by the cost bearers of the healthcare system, i.e. above all the health insurance companies, but also professional associations, for example.

Without dissenting voices, the health deputation also launched the so-called hospital framework plan for the state of Bremen. It defines development goals for the hospital landscape. The plan is the basis for talks between the health insurance companies and the individual houses about their supply contracts. One of the goals of the framework plan presented by Senator Claudia Bernhard (left) for the period up to 2024 is the combination of certain medical offers at individual locations. In other words: Gone are the days when every clinic offered the widest possible range of treatments. Rather, the houses should develop into centers of competence for individual disciplines.

The new guideline reads: “Hospital services that are rarely provided, are complex in their execution and/or are also subject to special quality requirements are to be concentrated in a few suitable hospital locations in the state of Bremen.” This is more important than supply close to home, the text of the decision expressly states. Both Bernhard and the CDU health politician Rainer Bensch committed to this reorientation. “That’s a really good plan,” said Bensch. Nelson Janssen (left) underlined the transitional character of the new planning basis. Background: The federal and state governments are currently negotiating a fundamental reform of inpatient care. Results are expected in the second half of the year.



