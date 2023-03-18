Rumpfvorstand contra Notvorstand

According to the law, a party may submit only one list of candidates. It is not up to the election committee to check which board of directors is legitimate. This dispute must be clarified within the party, Janssen continued. In Bremerhaven, on the other hand, the electoral committee there allowed the AfD list to vote. Both sides in Bremen announced that they would lodge a complaint with the state electoral committee. This is to be discussed on March 23. The two camps have been arguing for months about who is allowed to represent the party. One election proposal came from a so-called rump board around the state deputy Sergei Minich. The other suggestion came from a so-called emergency board led by parliamentarians Heinrich Löhmann and Frank Magnitz.

Exchange of blows in electoral committee

The controversy continued at the constituency committee meeting. The election committee should not have accepted the inadmissible proposal from the Minich camp, Löhmann said: “The fault clearly lies with the election committee.” Janssen rejected this. Both lists came from AfD members on behalf of the party. “It remains the case: the AfD party has submitted two proposals.” For the Minich camp, Bundestag member Fabian Jacobi said that the emergency board’s list of candidates was not admissible due to a formal error in the invitation to the assembly. Then what remains is the proposal of the fuselage board; this must be checked for approval. As a result, the electoral committee rejected both lists unanimously.

Conflict in Bremen also splits Afd leadership bodies in the federal government

The conflict in Bremen also splits the governing bodies of the AfD in the federal government. The federal board has backed Minich, the Bremen state arbitration court and the federal arbitration court support the emergency board. Carlo Clemens, member of the federal board, called it incomprehensible that the list of the rump board had been rejected. The AfD list approved in Bremerhaven also bears Minich’s signature, so his legitimacy as a board member is not questioned there. The list of candidates for the emergency board, on the other hand, “has nothing to do with our party in terms of formal law,” said Clemens. In the Bremen parliamentary elections in 2019, the AfD won five seats with 6.1 percent of the vote.

Bremen and Bremerhaven separate electoral areas

The constituency committees in Bremen and Bremerhaven decided today for all parties which electoral lists will be approved for May 14th. In the smallest federal state, Bremen and Bremerhaven are separate elective areas. A five percent hurdle applies in both; anyone who skips it in one area may send deputies to the state parliament.