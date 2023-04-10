Home News Bremen’s Jan Precht wins 64,000 euros
News

Bremen’s Jan Precht wins 64,000 euros

by admin
Bremen’s Jan Precht wins 64,000 euros

Bremen’s Jan Precht has in the Easter special broadcast of “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Won 64,000 euros. The manager of the “Grand Hostel” in Bremen-Hastedt would have known the answer to the 125,000 euro question, but didn’t dare because he wasn’t 100 percent sure.

He wanted the money to renovate his house – which is probably why he didn’t want to put everything on one card. Because even with the question that brought him 64,000 euros, Precht already gambled without knowing the right answer. The question was: “From a chemical point of view, what is an ester of the alcohol glycerol with three aliphatic monocarboxylic acids?” The answers were A: salt, B: fat, C: carbohydrate or D: protein. Precht had two jokers left and chose his telephone joker. Unfortunately, the Bremen ear, nose and throat doctor Jan Homoth was not able to help him either. So Precht drew the 50-50 joker as a last resort to get two answers deleted. Fat and protein remained. Precht cut it short, not knowing the correct answer, saying “What the heck, I’ll take answer B: fat”. Luck was on his side.

In general, it gave the impression that he liked Jauch as a candidate. Precht’s hobbies are cars and repairing them. Anyone who knows anything about Jauch knows that this is one of the TV presenter’s favorite topics. Precht had a special privilege: he could have taken Jauch as a joker in the 16,000 euro question. The Bremen native had been given this as a golden Easter egg. But he didn’t need Jauch and knew the answer himself. He was supposed to say for whom the number 38,388 in February meant achieving an all-time record. Precht knew that it was the US basketball star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

See also  70% of the goals and tasks of the three-year action for the reform of state-owned enterprises have been completed

In the 32,000 euro question, Precht could have used Jauch as an additional joker. Because the question was: “Who is the Brandenburg Minister for Education, Youth and Sport married to?” Jauch lives in Potsdam and should have known for that reason alone. The answers: A: The Federal Chancellor, B: Federal President, C: Coach from Hertha BSC or D: Archbishop of Cologne. But Jauch was not allowed here and so a spectator from the audience helped as a joker and said the correct answer A: The Federal Chancellor.

So Jan Precht went through the show with a mixture of sovereignty and luck. Now he can continue with the renovation of his house from 1860.


Secure now: We give you 1 month WK+ for free!

You may also like

An industrial landmark is slowly being removed

Public Works will have funds to improve streets...

They investigate the homicide of a young man...

Ulm: Father killed seven-year-old daughter

Road improvement continues that will benefit more than...

Farc dissident weapons factory located in Nariño

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Development of a robotic exoskeleton for hand rehabilitation

Three municipalities incommunicado due to serious failure in...

Economy: Greens and SPD reject the last push...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy