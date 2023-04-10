Bremen’s Jan Precht has in the Easter special broadcast of “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Won 64,000 euros. The manager of the “Grand Hostel” in Bremen-Hastedt would have known the answer to the 125,000 euro question, but didn’t dare because he wasn’t 100 percent sure.

He wanted the money to renovate his house – which is probably why he didn’t want to put everything on one card. Because even with the question that brought him 64,000 euros, Precht already gambled without knowing the right answer. The question was: “From a chemical point of view, what is an ester of the alcohol glycerol with three aliphatic monocarboxylic acids?” The answers were A: salt, B: fat, C: carbohydrate or D: protein. Precht had two jokers left and chose his telephone joker. Unfortunately, the Bremen ear, nose and throat doctor Jan Homoth was not able to help him either. So Precht drew the 50-50 joker as a last resort to get two answers deleted. Fat and protein remained. Precht cut it short, not knowing the correct answer, saying “What the heck, I’ll take answer B: fat”. Luck was on his side.

In general, it gave the impression that he liked Jauch as a candidate. Precht’s hobbies are cars and repairing them. Anyone who knows anything about Jauch knows that this is one of the TV presenter’s favorite topics. Precht had a special privilege: he could have taken Jauch as a joker in the 16,000 euro question. The Bremen native had been given this as a golden Easter egg. But he didn’t need Jauch and knew the answer himself. He was supposed to say for whom the number 38,388 in February meant achieving an all-time record. Precht knew that it was the US basketball star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 32,000 euro question, Precht could have used Jauch as an additional joker. Because the question was: “Who is the Brandenburg Minister for Education, Youth and Sport married to?” Jauch lives in Potsdam and should have known for that reason alone. The answers: A: The Federal Chancellor, B: Federal President, C: Coach from Hertha BSC or D: Archbishop of Cologne. But Jauch was not allowed here and so a spectator from the audience helped as a joker and said the correct answer A: The Federal Chancellor.

So Jan Precht went through the show with a mixture of sovereignty and luck. Now he can continue with the renovation of his house from 1860.



