Breton artichokes

It’s a bit of a hassle to eat artichokes, but they tasted great. Depending on the accompanying sauce, it is also a fairly inexpensive dish. Kitchen equipment requirement: a sufficiently large pot.

Artichokes – I mean the big Breton ones – can be eaten as a starter, then one per person is enough. If there is nothing else besides the sauce, there should definitely be two. Add bread and salted butter to the table and the fun can begin.

It is best to cut off the stem of the artichoke relatively close to the fruiting body, this saves space in the pot. The upper petals can also be shortened by a good third with a bold cut. The classic way is to tie a lemon slice onto the artichoke – that’s too complicated for me.

I bring plenty of water to the boil in a large pot – with the help of a kettle. Add the bay leaf, lemon slices and a dash of white wine and season with vegetable stock. Place the artichokes in the pot so that they are covered with water. That sounds easier than it is: these things float. A heavy plate may help if you place it on top of the artichokes. Cover and cook for about 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, it’s time to make the sauce. I like a classic vinaigrette made from olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lots (very!) lots of Dijon mustard, pepper, salt and fresh tarragon. If you have fresh eggs available, you might even stir in one yolk per person. A teaspoon of sour cream doesn’t hurt either and if you like it even creamier, crush a soft avocado and mix it in.

Everyone gets some of the sauce in their own bowl, making it more enjoyable to dip.

Place one drained artichoke (caution: hot!) on a plate, preferably a soup bowl, so that the object does not slip away.

Now peel off the artichoke leaves one by one, dip the fleshy part into the sauce and suck it out. From here at the latest, people tend to remain silent or wag their fingers, which have become too hot.

It’s a meal that we enjoy immensely, a bit like fondue or raclette. You always have something to do, it tastes good and takes a long time.

At some point the artichoke leaves become smaller and less productive, so you put them aside. The artichoke’s hairy head appears some time beforehand. Now comes the most difficult part of the meal, but also the reward: the hair has to go, because underneath lies the much-praised artichoke base, tender, aromatic, incomparable. The best way to remove the hair (actually it’s called the hay) is to use a fairly sharp-edged teaspoon, piece by piece. They should all be gone, they irritate your mouth and that’s no fun.

If necessary, cut off the stem, then you can enjoy the tender fleshy heart of the artichoke with the remaining sauce.

A light white wine goes well with this. Anyone who gets their hands on a decent Muscadet should be happy; in my opinion, it goes best with it well chilled. But of course that is also a matter of taste.

You will probably enjoy this meal as a starter for two people – a pot for more than two artichokes is more likely to be found in large restaurants than in private households.

Enjoy your meal and have fun!

