“There are countries more exposed than others to migratory crises, such as Italy, Spain and Greece. We must help these countries to respect the rules of European law which, if respected, are already sufficient to protect the Union ”. Thus the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, interviewed by the French broadcaster RTL for the program “Le Grand Jury”, answered a question on the possibility that Giorgia Meloni’s government deviate from European policies on migrants. “There are legal rules in force on European soil, in particular Schengen, which have been validated by all EU countries and everyone will enforce them,” he pointed out.

“Italy is a great partner of Europe and I have never had any doubts that the new Italian government will respect the commitments made by the old one – continued Breton – and from the first choices made by Mrs. Meloni, absolute support for the EU policy, in particular to Ukraine ”.

