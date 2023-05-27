“Brexit has failed” | The New Century

A month before the referendum, Nigel Farage, the most popular activist in favor of Brexit, worshiped the identity of the British. It was September 2016. In each town that arrived, a pint of beer was drunk. He knew that the exit from Europe was more than a matter of economic metrics. Being different in many ways, the English wanted to become independent.

Today director of an English television channel, Farage this week gave something to talk about: he recognized the ignominy of his anti-European populism. They had to spend seven years, five prime ministers -Truss lasted 1 month and a half-, recession, inflation and scandals, to accept, with his resonant voice, that “Brexit has failed”. Like the English army at Fromigny, France, during the Hundred Years War, it backed down. Although he has yet to withdraw, the soldiers did.

populist blame

In an interview with the BBC, the right-wing populist, who created his particular profile after splitting from the Conservative Party and founding Ukip, blames the failure of Brexit on the tories British, for being unable to take advantage of “the opportunity to leave Europe”. He does not see a historical mistake in Brexit. He takes aim, typical of populists, at the conservative politicians who have been solely responsible for the failure.

To some extent this is true. Boris Jhonson, nor Theresa May, nor the sad Lizz Truss, were able to finalize the United Kingdom’s exit from the European bloc and comply with the popular mandate of October 2016, when a little more than half voted for this alternative.

Behind Farage’s customary petulance lies this fear of acknowledging that Brexit as a model is a dream of an imperialist past submerged in Waterloo. We are no longer in the times of Benjamin Disraeli and William Gladstone, would say Chesterton, a declared nationalist of English humour. The UK economy today represents a smaller percentage on a global scale, needs migrants to support its workforce and trades with international markets mainly through the European Union.

In the age of identity politics, however, there was no discourse, no idea, uniting the working classes of Northern England’s Steel Belt with the Portsmouth shipyards as much as Brexit. All of them, without distinction, were struck by the idea that Brussels was imposing and subjugating London with its policies that, moreover, were pro-immigration.

The migration, they were unaware, comes long before Brussels asked for quotas for migrants from Syria and did not place restrictions on Poles. Of course we are not going to go back to the Norman migratory wave, but to Winston Churchill. The popular prime minister, despite the fact that he repented as the archives show, opened the doors to the sons of the English colonies. The Jamaicans came to London with their music and the Indians with their food, and others. So, the children of the English grew up listening to Jamaican music -punk and ska- and eating strong curries yellows.

It is the normal course of well-to-do countries: to depend on migrants. Many, in the England of 2023, have left. Channel 4 runs a report on the lack of fishing assistants in the north, while Manchester is short of waiters. The workers from the north who today travel across Europe on Ryan Air no longer have anyone to serve them in the pub.

There is no one to serve, but there are many problems. The forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimate that the United Kingdom will be the country that grows the least in the G20, behind Russia, hit by the harsh sanctions of the international community. As in the Harold Wilson years (1970-79), inflation and the cost of living are the issues that most concern the English. The difference is that now there is no socialist cornered by strikes and bankrupt state companies, but rather conservatives confused by their own invention.

popular mandate

Douglas Murray said it recently in a column in The Spectator: “If we don’t leave the EU, or if we get tricked in some way (…) I don’t think I’d bother voting again.” Murray is today one of the main thinkers of the right, not only in the United Kingdom, but in the world. Openly a supporter of Brexit, the writer also says he has “some admiration for the fact that the British government seems to be trying at least to carry out the will of the people.”

The paradox, there it is, of the popular mandate and those who execute it. In the UK, he won out of Europe. But in the course of these seven years, neither Boris Jhonson nor Farage nor many others have wanted this to fully materialize.

As an electoral strategy, Brexit has been the best one can have: they have won elections, with the speech in favor of leaving, for almost a decade. But after the polls, and in the case of Jhonson after the opinion articles, comes life: the life of politicians and the economy and the family basket. From myth to fact.

At the turn of the millennium, in Brussels, it was Johnson who built the myth of the European Union as an anti-England titan. He wrote for him Daily Telegraph articles that narrated a nineteenth-century structure that impeded the progress of England. Over time, the myth began to become an idea that led David Cameron to call a referendum in 2016.

It has been decades of speeches and articles to carve out a historical fact that this month is going through a moment of unbearable confusion. He doesn’t know what he’s looking for, where he’s going. Whatever his fate, Farage has made it clear that the purist – quasi-religious – Brexit has been defeated.

They no longer believe in it, not even its creators. It is a myth.