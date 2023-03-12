Wash your hands after the evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office has exposed about bribes for the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric dam It is very difficult. Lenín Moreno’s family will have to defend his honor and his accumulated assets; In addition, explain the governance crisis that the country is going through. An opportune moment to reason not only about the Chinese checks drawn to Panama but also about its historical participation in the management of the ‘citizen’s solution’ and that dictatorial model based on hate that could return due to the consequences traced in the exercise of bad politics and demagogy.

Panama’s criminal assistance shows revealing data. 4% of the cost of a work, USD 76 million in bribes; 37 involved in the alleged crime of bribery (bribes) in the case called Sinohydro, but the citizen feeling of indignation and frustration for not recovering what was stolen or dismantling that entrenched corruption is more complex.

A political movement with two former vice presidents prosecuted for varying degrees of responsibility, who would participate in the overpricing of works and would establish bribery as an administration mechanism. Before Odebrecht and Arroz Verde, today the gifts delivered to a courier from the Recorsa firm. However, it is necessary to go through the complete path of corruption from 2007 to the last days to disarm the entire structure of a looting of funds shielded by a criminal Political Charter; the game of organized crime mafias, the narco factor and the diversion of unreturned resources. When, how and where do these ill-gotten money routes start and end?

The contracting scheme seems too weak because there is a lack of surveillance and control before receiving works and the corresponding purification is lacking to eliminate bribes that are almost institutionalized. Those in charge of the current government handle the same strings of power and that functionality that has not been modified during three governments. What happened to brother-in-law Danilo Carrera and his friends in action for control of public companies was a demonstration of misgovernment and also a repeated citizen pain. You cannot hide the crime and agree with criminals until you reach the sadism of the Albanian mafia. For this reason, courts and tribunals have to act and shed light on a country that loses its memory at the polls.

[email protected]

@kleber_mantilla