Home News Bribes to the Miur. “The shirts are for the minister.” Clothes and travel, Boda’s gifts to Bussetti
News

Bribes to the Miur. “The shirts are for the minister.” Clothes and travel, Boda’s gifts to Bussetti

by admin
Bribes to the Miur. “The shirts are for the minister.” Clothes and travel, Boda’s gifts to Bussetti

Tailored suits, rental cars and stays at the “Terme dei Papi”. Even the former Minister of Education Marco Bussetti he would have noticed the generosity of Giovanna Wedding. After all, there are several gifts offered by the former Head of the Department of Education to the Lega politician.

What Bussetti could not know is that in reality the clothes, cars and holidays would have been paid for with dirty money, and not with the money of the woman who ended up at the center of the investigation which involved 15 people, revealing the round of bribes. thanks to which Federico Bianchi of Castelbiancothe former editor of the Dire news agency, between 2018 and 2021 would have received credit for around 23 million euros.

See also  In Milan, the women of Titian, Veralab of the Cynical Beautician, partner of the exhibition: "With social media you become culture"

You may also like

Ivrea, between stories and images 100 years of...

Liu Genghong ran 21 kilometers in one go

Taste traditional culture and enjoy the warmth of...

New vaccines: reservations from Monday, but the fourth...

Baoji High-tech Zone enhances epidemic prevention and control...

Ivrea, all the news of the super Gathering...

Afghan refugee mother finds her children after nine...

Huang Zeyuan emphasized scientific prevention and control, accurate...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 15,565 (-11.9%...

The Alpini in Ivrea, Mass in Piazza Ottinetti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy