Tailored suits, rental cars and stays at the “Terme dei Papi”. Even the former Minister of Education Marco Bussetti he would have noticed the generosity of Giovanna Wedding. After all, there are several gifts offered by the former Head of the Department of Education to the Lega politician.

What Bussetti could not know is that in reality the clothes, cars and holidays would have been paid for with dirty money, and not with the money of the woman who ended up at the center of the investigation which involved 15 people, revealing the round of bribes. thanks to which Federico Bianchi of Castelbiancothe former editor of the Dire news agency, between 2018 and 2021 would have received credit for around 23 million euros.