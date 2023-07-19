Brick crisis is spreading: manufacturer Creaton reports short-time work

There are no kilns, the workshops are almost empty: the crisis among brick manufacturers in Thuringia is spreading. After Wienerberger, Creaton is another company that has announced short-time work. The company announced that a total of 150 employees in the two Creaton plants in Höngeda and Grossengottern (both in the Unstrut-Hainich district) were affected. A total of 230 employees work there. According to a spokeswoman, Creaton wants to keep all employees. Production can be ramped up again at any time, for example due to orders from the parent company Terreal or increasing demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

