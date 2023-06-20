Home » Brickworker lost his life in tragic accident
Brickworker lost his life in tragic accident

Jairo Rafael Sánchez Hernández, 40, died while working at a well-known brickyard in Pitalito.

In a tragic work accident that occurred on the afternoon of last holiday Monday, Jairo Rafael Sánchez Hernández, a 40-year-old worker, lost his life when he was buried by a landslide in a brickyard located in Pitalito.

The unfortunate event took place while the victim, a foreign national, was working in the said establishment located at the exit to the municipality of Palestina. According to available information, Sánchez Hernández was trapped under the landslide while he was working on the excavation of material for the production of bricks.

Despite the desperate efforts of his colleagues to rescue him, unfortunately the worker’s body no longer showed vital signs when it was recovered. Immediately, the relevant authorities removed the body and transferred it to Legal Medicine to carry out the necessary procedures.

This tragic workplace accident has generated consternation in the Pitalito community and in the construction sector. In the same way, competent authorities will carry out a thorough investigation to determine the precise circumstances that led to this fateful event and evaluate the security measures in the workplace.

The community joins in solidarity with the family of Jairo Rafael Sánchez Hernández in this difficult moment, and on social networks they have sent messages of condolences.

Similarly, the authorities emphasize the importance of taking the necessary precautions when carrying out work that involves risks, in order to minimize accidents that can end unhappily as in this case.

