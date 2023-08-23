BRICS Leaders Call for a Pluralistic World and an End to Dollar Hegemony

BRICS Leaders Call for Pluralistic World System and End to Dollar Hegemony at Johannesburg Summit

Johannesburg, South Africa – The 15th summit of leaders from major emerging economies, known as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), opened on Wednesday with a collective call for a more pluralistic world system and an end to the dominance of the US dollar. The leaders stressed the need to expand the bloc and strengthen its role in global economic recovery.

Under the theme “BRICS and Africa: Partnerships for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”, the summit was attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin, unable to attend in person due to commitments in Moscow, delivered his speech via video link, represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Chinese President Xi emphasized the importance of promoting a multipolar world and strengthening the role of the United Nations. He called for the encouragement of countries to join BRICS in order to create a fairer international system. Xi also expressed concerns over the lingering Cold War mentality in today’s world.

Xi further called on the BRICS countries to prioritize peaceful development, strategic partnerships, national security, and playing a role in reaching political solutions in conflict hotspots.

President Putin, in his speech, highlighted the BRICS countries’ call for a fair world order based on international law and the UN Charter. He criticized Western countries for seeking world hegemony, citing their involvement in the crisis in Ukraine. Putin reiterated the bloc’s aim to end the dominance of the US dollar in global trade transactions and promote the use of their own currencies. He also announced Russia’s intention to promote decisions related to expanding the bloc during its presidency of the next BRICS summit in Kazan.

President Lula da Silva of Brazil spoke about the inspiration behind the birth of the BRICS countries and their commitment to building a just and sustainable multilateral world. He emphasized the need for a global financing system to support countries in effecting change. Da Silva pointed out that the BRICS countries represent 41% of the world‘s population and expressed concern over the shift from pluralism to a Cold War mentality.

Da Silva also highlighted the potential benefits of the BRICS countries using a single currency in trade transactions, which could help reduce their vulnerabilities.

Indian Prime Minister Modi voiced his country’s support for the expansion of the BRICS bloc and proposed granting a permanent seat to the African Union as a means of enhancing the presence of countries from the South. He emphasized the crucial role played by the BRICS New Development Bank in the development of the southern hemisphere.

President Ramaphosa of South Africa reiterated the need for the BRICS countries to prioritize the interests of countries in the South. He called on industrialized nations to lend their support in this regard. Ramaphosa reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership to the BRICS partnership in achieving a comprehensive recovery of the global economy, as well as permanent sustainable development and prosperity for the people of the BRICS countries.

The Johannesburg summit aims to expand the BRICS bloc to include more interested countries. Over 40 nations, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Argentina, have expressed their desire to join. The Johannesburg summit invited a total of 69 countries, including all African nations. Some countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, and Ethiopia, have already expressed their intentions to join the bloc.

The BRICS leaders expressed their determination to reshape the global economic and financial system to make it more inclusive and equitable. As the summit continues, discussions will focus on strategic partnerships, sustainable development, and efforts to achieve shared prosperity among member nations and beyond.

