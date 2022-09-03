Kaifeng Net News All Media Reporter Wang Chun reported Since the launch of the “Hundred Days Action” to crack down on public security in the summer, Tongxu County’s public security organs have mobilized all the police, took multiple measures, and made great efforts to attack the fortresses. “A “safety valve” was installed, and efforts were made to enhance the sense of gain, happiness and security of the people in the county.

Carefully deploy and advance, and make every effort to fight the “active battle”

After the “Hundred Days Action” started, the Tongxu County Public Security Bureau quickly established the “Hundred Days Action” leading group to comprehensively coordinate and carry out various tasks in a solid and orderly manner. Special meetings were held successively to study and deploy, to formulate a strict crackdown and rectification work plan, to clarify the division of responsibilities, to improve the working mechanism, to operate efficiently, and to promote the implementation of special actions. Implement the system of “daily notification, ten-day advancement, monthly commentary”, accurately grasp the progress of the “hundred-day action” work, solve the problems of focus, difficulties and blocking points in a timely manner, and resolutely fight the “hundred-day action” initiative.

Focus on the main responsibility and main business, and crack down on crimes

Grasp the period of intense offensive concentration of the “Hundred Days Action”, take the “Sharp Sword 2022” special action as the starting point, and focus on the multiple sexual assault cases that have been strongly reported by the masses as the main direction of attack, take targeted measures to focus on key challenges, and vigorously carry out multi-police enforcement. A cross-regional coordinated combat mode, severely crack down on telecommunication network fraud, “pornography, gambling and drugs”, “robbery and fraud”, “food and drug ring” and other prominent crimes, and make every effort to safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property. Up to now, the county has cracked more than 490 criminal and public security cases, and arrested more than 450 criminal suspects of various types. The number of criminal cases, public security administrative cases solved, and the number of criminal suspects arrested increased significantly compared with the same period last year, and the overall social security situation in the jurisdiction continued to be stable.

Optimize the patrol layout and improve the level of prevention and control

In view of the public security situation and characteristics in summer, optimize the layout of street patrols, clarify key patrol areas and patrol time periods, adopt a combination of vehicle patrol and foot patrol, implement 24-hour shift duty, and further strengthen the use of explicit police and active backup On the streets of diligent and trooping up, strengthen inspections and patrols in squares, night markets and other crowded places at night, and continue to carry out the “see the police, see the police lights, see the police car” action, put the police force on the street to the maximum extent, and continuously enhance the social deterrence. , control. Strictly implement the “1, 3, and 5 minutes” rapid response mechanism to ensure rapid response and safe handling of emergencies. The main traffic roads and key road sections in the county were set up for inspections, and fugitives were found to be arrested, and a batch of controlled knives, guns and dangerous explosives were seized to ensure the continuous and stable social order in the county.

Centralized inventory and rectification to eliminate potential safety hazards

According to the centralized and unified action arrangement of national public security organs for public security inspection, publicity and prevention in summer nights, and closely combined with the general public security situation, high-frequency special inspection and rectification unified actions are carried out in the whole county, focusing on key people, key things, key objects and key places. Comprehensive investigation and prevention of hidden safety risks have formed a strong atmosphere of crackdown, strict inspection, strict management and strict control. The public security department, with the cooperation of the reinforcement police force of the county bureau, adopts the “assault type”, “carpet type” and “pulling net type” for key entertainment service places such as dance halls, hotels, chess and card rooms that are easy to hide dirt and easily breed illegal crimes. “Inspection methods, strictly investigate and punish all kinds of illegal and criminal acts such as pornography, gambling, and drugs. At the same time, units that have hidden dangers in epidemic prevention, fire protection and public security or whose responsibilities have not been fully implemented are ordered to rectify within a time limit, resolutely eliminate all kinds of hidden security risks, and do a solid preventive investigation to ensure that hidden dangers are cleared. While the traffic police department strictly investigates illegal and criminal acts such as drunk driving and drunk driving, it simultaneously strengthens inspections on overt traffic violations such as overcrowding and not wearing seat belts, and investigates and punishes prominent traffic violations such as license-related and license-related, fatigue driving, etc., to improve traffic flow. Treatment efficacy of chronic diseases.

All-round publicity to create a strong atmosphere

Adhere to the propaganda work as a booster for the “Hundred Days Action”, take multiple measures and exert multiple efforts, and continue to create a strong atmosphere. More than 230 banners and slogans of “Hundred Days Action” were hung and broadcast on the main streets of urban and rural areas, enterprises and institutions, industrial places, squares, communities, village groups, vehicles, and more than 50 times with mobile patrol car recordings, indicating that the public security organs The determination and confidence to crack down on rectification, create a strong atmosphere in an all-round way, and strongly deter illegal crimes. Organize police forces to go deep into enterprises, schools, communities, public places, and village committees to carry out visits and publicity models, draw the distance between the police and the public, and allow the general public to participate; actively carry out simultaneous publicity efforts by mainstream media and new media, and tell police stories in an all-round way , carry forward the positive energy of the society, and continuously enhance the people’s participation in the “Hundred Days Action” and their satisfaction with public security work and team building.

Feng Zhengfan has written a new chapter, and it is time to forge ahead. Tong Xu public security will resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the higher-level public security organs, further conscientiously summarize the advanced experience of the “Hundred Days Action”, continue to carry forward the fine style of daring to win, tenacious struggle, and continuously promote the “Hundred Days Action” to develop in depth in the summer public security crackdown and rectification. , to escort the high-quality economic and social development of the county, and welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress with excellent results.