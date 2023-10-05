Home » Brightline Announces Increase in Frequency of Miami to Orlando Rail Service
News

Brightline Announces Increase in Frequency of Miami to Orlando Rail Service

by admin
Brightline Announces Increase in Frequency of Miami to Orlando Rail Service

Brightline to Increase Frequency on Miami-Orlando Fast Train Route

Brightline, the company responsible for travel between Miami and Orlando via its newly launched fast train, has announced plans to increase its frequency. Merely 15 days after its first official commercial trip, the company intends to double its rail service, providing an ideal and affordable option for those visiting the Disney and Universal theme parks.

For the past four years, Brightline has been developing the track extension, linking West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport. On September 22, the company marked the official premiere, signifying the completion of a $6 billion investment and the 170-mile link between the two points.

According to experts from Brightline, travelers can expect more rail services in the near future. “We started the service with a limited schedule that includes six round trips, and we hope to reach 15 in a matter of weeks,” said a spokesperson from the company, as reported by the Miami Herald.

The train ride between Miami and Orlando is remarkably quick, especially after passing through West Palm Beach. The 235-mile route typically takes around three and a half hours to complete. Brightline’s trains travel at speeds of up to 125 miles per hour. The initial prices were also affordable, with adults paying $79.00 USD and children paying $39.00 USD for a ticket.

Orlando marks Brightline’s sixth stop and its first outside of South Florida. The company first began operations in 2018, connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The Boca Raton and Aventura stations were opened last year.

See also  The Jinan Municipal People's Government focuses on the provincial and municipal epidemic disposal work. The Jinan Site Joint Headquarters held a working meeting

Earlier this week, Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, shared the news of the extension of services. He stated, “The company’s priorities in Florida include the construction of a station along the Treasure Coast between West Palm Beach and Cocoa in the next five years.” Additionally, Brightline intends to expand its services from Orlando to Tampa.

Brightline’s increased frequency will provide travelers with more options and flexibility when planning their journeys, further solidifying its position as a leading transportation provider in Florida.

You may also like

Award-winning citizens who protect the intangible heritage of...

Pinghu Firefighting Sends 10,000 Text Messages to Promote...

“Down-to-earth” art project for the new Eggelsberg municipal...

D1 (F)/ Late match: Amis du monde confirms...

Millions of Seniors Eligible for Social Security Payment...

Fernando Araújo: writing with the knife at his...

Varta, Freyr, Jinko – different paths lead to...

Press release from the Council of Ministers of...

Multi-Million Dollar Wins in Monday’s National Lottery Drawing:...

Would the polls in Valledupar and Cesar help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy