Brightline Announces Increase in Frequency of Miami to Orlando Rail Service

Brightline to Increase Frequency on Miami-Orlando Fast Train Route
Brightline, the company responsible for travel between Miami and Orlando via its newly launched fast train, has announced plans to increase its frequency. Merely 15 days after its first official commercial trip, the company intends to double its rail service, providing an ideal and affordable option for those visiting the Disney and Universal theme parks.
For the past four years, Brightline has been developing the track extension, linking West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport. On September 22, the company marked the official premiere, signifying the completion of a $6 billion investment and the 170-mile link between the two points.
According to experts from Brightline, travelers can expect more rail services in the near future. “We started the service with a limited schedule that includes six round trips, and we hope to reach 15 in a matter of weeks,” said a spokesperson from the company, as reported by the Miami Herald.
The train ride between Miami and Orlando is remarkably quick, especially after passing through West Palm Beach. The 235-mile route typically takes around three and a half hours to complete. Brightline’s trains travel at speeds of up to 125 miles per hour. The initial prices were also affordable, with adults paying $79.00 USD and children paying $39.00 USD for a ticket.
Orlando marks Brightline’s sixth stop and its first outside of South Florida. The company first began operations in 2018, connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The Boca Raton and Aventura stations were opened last year.
Earlier this week, Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, shared the news of the extension of services. He stated, “The company’s priorities in Florida include the construction of a station along the Treasure Coast between West Palm Beach and Cocoa in the next five years.” Additionally, Brightline intends to expand its services from Orlando to Tampa.
Brightline’s increased frequency will provide travelers with more options and flexibility when planning their journeys, further solidifying its position as a leading transportation provider in Florida.