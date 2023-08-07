Brightline Expands to Florida: Miami to Orlando Train Opening in September 2023

Title: Brightline’s Miami to Orlando Train Service Set to Open in September 2023

Date: August 15, 2023

The highly anticipated rail connection between Miami and Orlando, operated by Brightline, is ready to welcome passengers starting in September 2023. Following its successful rail service between Miami and West Palm Beach since 2018, Brightline has been expanding its reach, with the completion of the MiamiCentral station in Downtown Miami and now its focus on connecting the vibrant cities of Miami and Orlando.

Brightline’s social media posts in early August showcased the progress made on the railway link between West Palm Beach and Orlando, building excitement among travelers. Tickets for the entire Miami to Orlando section are now available for purchase, with prices starting at US$79 for SMART class (economy) and US$149 for PREMIUM class.

The SMART class offers a comfortable business-class experience featuring hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, numerous power and USB outlets, and a wide selection of food and beverages available for purchase. Meanwhile, the PREMIUM class offers a first-class experience, including a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked baggage services, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

The new service will offer an impressive 16 daily roundtrips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando, providing travelers with increased flexibility and convenience. The regular service from Orlando to Miami will include stops at all Brightline stations, including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura.

The expansion of this 168-mile (270-kilometer) rail connection has been an extensive undertaking, involving the construction of 56 bridges, three underpasses, and upgrades to 156 crossings. These efforts have required significant time and resources, leading to eager anticipation and numerous inquiries about the train’s opening date. Thankfully, the answer is now confirmed: September 2023.

In other exciting developments, Brightline West is also pursuing its ambitious Las Vegas project, aiming to begin operations in 2027. With plans in motion to secure a $3.75 billion federal grant and bonds forming a crucial component of the $12 billion financing plan, Brightline West is actively working towards revolutionizing train travel in the region.

Brightline’s expansion into the Florida and Las Vegas markets signifies its commitment to improving transportation options and connectivity for both residents and tourists alike. As the Miami to Orlando train service prepares for its grand opening in September, travelers can look forward to an elevated experience on board one of America’s most innovative rail lines.

