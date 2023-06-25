Yaser Asprilla Martinez

The player Yaser Asprilla Martínez has a contract until June 2026 with Watford

Brighton would be interested in Colombian midfielder Yaser Asprilla for next season’s dispute.

After the U-20 World Cup, several players from the national youth team began to be listed on the market and some of them could change clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the figures in Héctor Cárdenas’ team in the youth World Cup event was Yaser Asprilla, for this reason it is not surprising that Brighton wants to have him for a couple of seasons.

The native of Bajo Baudó in Chocó played all five matches for the Colombian National Team, completed 360 minutes and scored goals against Japan and Slovakia in the tournament.

Yaser Asprilla Martínez was born in Pajonal, Bajo Baudó, a cregiment that does not exist today, the violent ones disappeared him.

It is worth mentioning that the youth was signed by Watford, who is currently playing in the English Championship, in 2022 he was on loan at the ‘Cantera de Héroes’ for a while and when he came of age he joined the English team.

According to the Transfermarket portal, his record is currently costing 4.5 million euros, although the exact figure is handled by Watford in what could be a transfer to another club but under the clause that the Colombian has with the second division club.

