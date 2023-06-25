Home » Brighton would look to sign Yaser Asprilla
News

Brighton would look to sign Yaser Asprilla

by admin
Brighton would look to sign Yaser Asprilla

Yaser Asprilla Martinez

The player Yaser Asprilla Martínez has a contract until June 2026 with Watford

Brighton would be interested in Colombian midfielder Yaser Asprilla for next season’s dispute.

After the U-20 World Cup, several players from the national youth team began to be listed on the market and some of them could change clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

One of the figures in Héctor Cárdenas’ team in the youth World Cup event was Yaser Asprilla, for this reason it is not surprising that Brighton wants to have him for a couple of seasons.

The native of Bajo Baudó in Chocó played all five matches for the Colombian National Team, completed 360 minutes and scored goals against Japan and Slovakia in the tournament.

Yaser Asprilla Martínez was born in Pajonal, Bajo Baudó, a cregiment that does not exist today, the violent ones disappeared him.

It is worth mentioning that the youth was signed by Watford, who is currently playing in the English Championship, in 2022 he was on loan at the ‘Cantera de Héroes’ for a while and when he came of age he joined the English team.

According to the Transfermarket portal, his record is currently costing 4.5 million euros, although the exact figure is handled by Watford in what could be a transfer to another club but under the clause that the Colombian has with the second division club.

See also  Feltre fire brigade, intense balance sheet

You may also like

Shooting in the street in the Naples district,...

Candidate for queen of El Carmen fainted on...

Top search! I have to take a rest...

all the ferment of the Asian continent and...

Missing young man was found dead in a...

Jovany’s resilient story: military victim of antipersonnel mine

Cuts in Under Armour. 50 employees fired

The PCA of the Trésor Mutiki Foundation preaches...

Silvestre Dangond’s son is dedicated to selling hot...

Bagnaia replies to Bezzecchi and repeats himself at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy