News

BrightRock Gold Corp. Releases Exploration Plan, Exploration Methods, and Pegmatite Geology Report on the Midnight Owl Lithium Project.

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to share our newest technical report completed by our recently added Exploration Geologist James Ingraffia, MS, GMBA. This completed report on pegmatite …

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to share our newest technical report completed by our recently added Exploration
Geologist James Ingraffia, MS, GMBA. This completed report on pegmatite geology, exploration methods, and exploration plans
for the Midnight Owl sets the foundation for a successful mineral exploration project.

The Full Technical Report of Figures referred to in this release can be viewed in the PDF version available via this link: Click for Full Report.

News Source: Accesswire

