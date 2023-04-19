Brilla does not provide cash for approved quotas, CEO warns its clients – news

Be careful, it is a form of fraud, which has already been brought to the attention of the authorities.
CEO warns his clients that a new form of fraud was evidenced by unscrupulous people who offer to exchange the approved Brilla credit quota for cash. The Company reminds you that the quota to finance products and services is personal, non-transferable and is not negotiable in money.
Consequently, its misuse will lead to the cancellation of the quota and the corresponding legal actions. Some people have already been caught using this fraudulent mechanism and the authorities have been informed.
We remind you that Brilla is an inclusive system of non-bank financing (FNB) to benefit customers who present good payment behavior on their electricity service bill, allowing them through the approved quota to access products and services that improve their education and quality of life financing construction materials, household appliances and motorcycles, among others.
In these cases, the Company recommends the following preventive measures:
- If a person offers you money for the use of your Brilla credit, do not accept it, Brilla never gives cash.
- If you use the Brilla quota to buy a product, ask the allied store to deliver it to your home.
- Be sure to read carefully before signing any document.
- Our procedures can be carried out digitally to validate your identity, remember that we have our Brilla mobile app available.
- In case of demanding a guarantee, do not deliver the products to anyone, take them to the same store where you purchased them.