Brilla does not provide cash for approved quotas, CEO warns its clients – news

Be careful, it is a form of fraud, which has already been brought to the attention of the authorities.

CEO warns his clients that a new form of fraud was evidenced by unscrupulous people who offer to exchange the approved Brilla credit quota for cash. The Company reminds you that the quota to finance products and services is personal, non-transferable and is not negotiable in money.

Consequently, its misuse will lead to the cancellation of the quota and the corresponding legal actions. Some people have already been caught using this fraudulent mechanism and the authorities have been informed.

We remind you that Brilla is an inclusive system of non-bank financing (FNB) to benefit customers who present good payment behavior on their electricity service bill, allowing them through the approved quota to access products and services that improve their education and quality of life financing construction materials, household appliances and motorcycles, among others.

In these cases, the Company recommends the following preventive measures: