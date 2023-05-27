Brilliant award ceremony of the finalists of Comprensivo 1 of Vasto at the «Bocconi» Mathematical Games Championships

An evening of mathematical and musical excellence at the Pinacoteca del Palazzo d’Avalos was held on May 26, 2023 with the unforgettable singing and instrumental performance directed by Master Luciano Ricotta with accordion and piano accompaniment by Maestro Domenico D’Annunzio organized for the awarding of the finalists of the national phase of the «Bocconi» Mathematical Games Championships in categories CE4, CE5 «Spataro» and C1 «Paolucci», of Including 1 of Vasto.

It was an event of great importance for the school community and for the city, with the presence of the director prof Euphrasia Fonzoby the director prof Sandra Di Gregorioof the Mayor Francis Menna and the councilor for education Anna Bosco. Prof Annalisa Emanuelpresenter of the event, has admirably managed to create an atmosphere of expectation and great emotional intensity.

The evening began with the awarding of the finalists of the «Bocconi» Mathematical Games Championships. The following have been awarded for Category C1: De Gregorio Aurora, Di Bartolomeo Riccardo, Di Pierro Lorenzo, Giuliani Chiara, Landolfi Antonio, Marletta Andrea, Saulino Giorgia, Scalzo Isabel, Scopa Alice, Sisti Martina, Smerilli Lorenzo, Visan Gabriel. For the CE category: Viti Marcello, Fornara Alessandro, Di Sabato Mattia.

The boys who finished in second and third place in primary school were also awarded: Flavio Minicucci, Zhou Yusen, Anna Laura Maccione. An acknowledgment was also given to the third graders who for the first time took part in the first edition of the Lorenzi Cup, also from Bocconi.

The boys were applauded warmly for their brilliant performances and commitment in the competition. Principal Eufrasia Fonzo praised the importance of mathematics as a fundamental discipline for the development of logical and problem-solving skills of young people.

During the evening, the famous song “Bohemian rhapsody” by Freddy Mercury and other exciting songs taken from the film “Les choriste” Vois sur ton chemin, Cerf volant and Caresse sur l’ocean were performed. The highlight of the evening was the concert, the young musicians gave the audience a musical experience of extraordinary beauty. The Ensemble and the Choir thrilled the audience with their technical and interpretative ability, conveying deep emotions through the music. The performance of Freddy Mercury’s song “Mama” touched the soul strings of all present, while pieces from the French repertoire added a touch of sophistication and elegance to the whole show. The performance ended with an unscheduled, Maestro Ricotta involved all the pupils present in the execution of the national anthem of the “Canto degli italiani”.

The event ended with a feeling of gratitude and admiration for the mathematical and musical talents of the participating children, for the commitment of their teachers and for the support of educational institutions and the community. It was an extraordinary occasion to celebrate the excellence and passion that can emerge through the union of all the components of the school in collaboration with the families.

We thank the sponsors AVIS Vasto, Banca Popolare Pugliese, Molino Costruzioni, Ecostone and Agenzia Lemme.